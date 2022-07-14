When the pond at Bowne Park was initially slated for reconstruction, Barack Obama was still president.
And while much has changed since then, at surface level, the state of the pond has not — that is, until now. Seven years after then-Councilman Paul Vallone announced the initial pond plan, work on the pond’s much-needed upgrades finally began last Friday, the Department of Parks and Recreation reported at a town hall Tuesday evening.
The virtual meeting, which was hosted by the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), was intended to provide the community with an update on that project as well as on the restoration of the park’s plaza and bocce courts.
The $2.014 million project aims to improve the pond’s aerification system and the quality of the water, correct the balance of the pond and reconstruct its perimeter. The completion date has been pushed back numerous times over the years; after procurement began in 2018, the project was expected to close in late 2019. After an initial delay, it was pushed back again due to the pandemic. And just last year, the Chronicle reported that the new and improved pond would be finished this summer.
So the delayed completion date of spring 2023 came as a surprise to few if any of the more than 50 people at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Eric Mattes, who directs the capital team for Queens Parks, the most recent delay is the result of a flaw in the plan that the Department of Environmental Protection had not previously flagged. The issue was raised soon before construction was meant to kick off in March 2021.
“We had intended to use that same pipe from the weir that goes out to the city’s storm sewer system to dewater the pond,” Mattes said. “But they told us that the connection couldn’t be used, and we have to put in a new connection for that.”
That required the Parks Department to come up with a new design and to get the proper financing for it. But soon, that became irrelevant.
“After the fact, DEP told us we could use the existing connection with the caveat that we had to install the new sewer line for the future,” Mattes said, clearly frustrated.
Though the issue was resolved earlier this spring, work could not begin until July 1 so as not to disrupt spawning season in the park.
Residents were, unsurprisingly, frustrated with the delays, particularly with the one in March 2021.
“This obviously was not a small issue to empty the pond — why wasn’t it anticipated and made sure that all the T’s were crossed and I’s were dotted?” asked one resident. The same resident was especially upset because the fencing around the pond had been installed in 2021, before the most recent delay, preventing residents from using the space despite construction having been paused.
More than one person asked about the pond’s Turtle Island — long a highlight for many in the area — and whether it would be expanded and how the turtles would survive during the pond’s dewatering. Though Mattes said that Turtle Island will stay as is, he also said that the contractor is meeting with environmentalists to determine the best strategy to collect the turtles from the pond, and that the plan is still in the works. He anticipated, however, that the turtles would be kept in tanks to keep them safe during construction.
