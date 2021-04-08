The Bowne House is open!
The oldest building in Queens welcomed back its first visitor April 6, over a year after being shuttered to the public.
“It couldn’t have been better,” Vice President Rosemary Vietor said after the first and only tour of the day concluded Tuesday afternoon. “It was a beautiful day for it. Our daffodils are blooming and it worked out very well.”
The Bowne House is inching its way toward normalcy. Only one visitor stepped over the threshold on its reopening day, though Vietor expects the number of tours to surge as word gets out.
The nearly 375-year-old Flushing structure closed its doors to in-person visits last March. Like their counterparts at other cultural institutions, the Bowne House educators turned to virtual programming to continue offering history lessons and historical tours. The organization opted to continue relying on virtual programming even after Gov. Cuomo authorized museums and cultural institutions to reopen last August, a choice other Queens historical homes replicated — the nearby Lewis Latimer House Museum is still only allowing visitors at its outdoor garden and exhibitions.
Tours at the Bowne House are limited to groups of seven, must abide by strict social distancing regulations and must be scheduled by advance appointment. Each guided tour lasts 45 minutes and visitors are offered the opportunity to visit three of the house’s rooms, which feature original furniture and decorative art owned by the Bowne family from the 17th to the 19th centuries.
Vietor said there are plenty of new items, portraits and furnishings on display to welcome back visitors.
“The best way to see Bowne House is in person,” its spokesperson Grace Friary said in an email. “There is no substitute for being in the house, where in 1662 John Bowne, a Quaker and the family patriarch, was arrested by Pieter Stuyvesant, governor of New Netherland, for advocating for the freedom to worship as one chooses. John Bowne’s trial, imprisonment, and eventual release from prison set in motion the events which led to the guarantees of religious freedom for all found in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
Other special in-person programs will be announced in the following weeks, but because only a limited number of visitors can tour the Bowne House at a time, the institution will continue to make a substantial amount of virtual programming available. A tab on its website, labled “BH from home,” has a plethora of resources, all accessible from one’s own computer.
Some programs are brand-new, including “Eliza Southgate Bowne: In Her Own Words,” a video series on the letters written by the wife of former Mayor Walter Bowne. Southgate Bowne’s writings revealed the interests and experiences of a young woman living during the turn of the 19th century.
The Bowne House educators are molding field trip lessons to accommodate distance learning — live programs have been adapted into Zoom lessons. Each presentation includes images and video clips and encourages students to ask and answer questions as they would as if they were inside the cultural institution.
