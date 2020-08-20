Bowling alleys are back and gyms will follow Aug. 24, Gov. Cuomo announced.
Bowling alleys are able to operate at a 50 percent maximum occupancy limit, with every other lane closed. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all times and patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane.
Due to restrictions on indoor dining, food and beverage service will not be allowed in city bowling alleys.
“We’re thrilled to be back,” Joe LaSpina, who oversees JIB Lanes in Flushing, told the Chronicle Wednesday.
LaSpina compared the reopening to a family reunion as league bowlers came in to practice.
“Everybody is itching to get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
He noted that there are sanitation stations and that a pair of lanes is 11.5 feet wide, plenty of room for social distancing.
LaSpina said he understands that there are people hesitant to return until there is a vaccine against the coronavirus.
“That’s totally cool,” he said. “We want everybody comfortable when they come in. And when they come back, we’ll be here.”
Gyms can open as early as Aug. 24 but may have to wait until Sept. 2 at 33 percent capacity, Cuomo announced Monday.
A spokesperson for Cuomo clarified that governments cannot postpone the opening past Sept. 2.
Mayor de Blasio spoke about some of his concerns about the gyms.
“We’re very concerned about indoor settings,” he said on “Inside City Hall” Monday night. “The state was right to make sure that there was local decision making on a lot of important specifics. We are going to be very cautious with that local decision making and choose to take a conservative approach.”
On Tuesday, de Blasio said reopening gyms won’t happen in the city before Sept. 2 “and we’re going to move those inspections as quickly as we can, but I want to be clear the priority, especially given the proximity of Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 — priority is going to be on the inspections we need to do for childcare centers in schools.”
Cuomo said masks will be mandatory at all times and health guidelines will be enforced at gyms, including ventilation requirements.
“Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful. And we know that,” Cuomo said, adding, “If it’s not done right it can be a problem and we’ve seen that.”
Localities must inspect gyms either before they open or within two weeks of their opening. It is up to local governments if indoor classes may be held.
There will be a sign-in form at gyms to make it easier to trace the virus in case of illness.
