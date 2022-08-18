Southeast Queens will be the first stop on Borough President Donovan Richards’ mobile office tour.
On Monday, Richards announced the first iteration of his “Borough Hall on Your Block” program will take place in the area starting next Monday. The four-day-long series of events will feature funding announcements, resource and service expos and culminate with a town hall on Thursday.
“I’m proud to begin this innovative initiative in Southeast Queens, home to communities that have been historically overlooked, as we work to build a stronger, fairer Queens one week at a time,” Richards said in a statement.
The first stop will come at Idlewild Park on Monday, where, in conjunction with the Eastern Queens Alliance, the Borough Presidents’s Office will host a cleanup at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a senior services program will take place at the Rochdale Senior Center, featuring benefit eligibility screenings, fitness sessions, smoke detector giveaways and other activities.
On Tuesday, Richards’ office will host a backpack giveaway and youth Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Community Church of Christ in Jamaica, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Richards will also sponsor a city agency job fair at York College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and an immigrant resource fair at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday will feature a New York City Housing Authority resource share at the South Jamaica Houses and a youth and young adult festival at Cabbell Park, both starting at 12 p.m. and running until 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
The program will conclude on Thursday night with a town hall meeting at the St. Albans Congregational Church, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Richards will also announce additional funding allotted to area hospitals and libraries, including Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, throughout the week.
Those interested in attending one or more of the events may RSVP by visiting queensbp.org/RSVP.
