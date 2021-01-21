The city, Borough President Donovan Richards and lending firm Pursuit announced the launch of the Queens Small Business Grant Program on Tuesday.
Mets owner Steve Cohen donated $17.5 million as the city will partner with community-based organizations to offer $15 million worth of grants to small businesses in the borough in need up to $20,000 to support operational expenses.
The New York City Economic Development Corp. worked with Richards to provide resources for borough-based small businesses and vendors that are minority-owned or located in either one of the hardest-hit Covid zones or in low- and moderate-income communities. The city will dedicate 30 percent of the grants to support restaurants, street vendors and $2.5 million for further small business support later in 2021.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our city and Covid has had a devastating impact on them,” Cohen said in a prepared statement. “As the owners of the Mets, we are proud to support small business owners during this difficult time, just as they have supported the team and the community over the years. We hope this donation brings them some relief.”
Pursuit is administering the program and will partner with other community organizations. Businesses may qualify for the grant with participating community partners including Accompany Capital, Ascendus, BOC Capital, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., Pursuit, Renaissance EDC and the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Eligible applications must:
• be a restaurant located on the first or second floor, retail or a personal services business located on the first floor;
• have employed 20 or fewer full-time employees in 2019;
• have earned a gross revenue of $1 million or less in 2019, or $3 million or less for restaurants;
• have filed 2019 personal and business tax returns as applicable; and
• have no open tax liens or unresolved judgments.
“Sadly, too many small businesses in Queens have closed their doors to customers for good due to the pandemic and those that have survived face an uncertain future without immediate help,” said Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech, who called the grant program “a grand slam that will resonate across the entire borough.”
