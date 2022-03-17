Members of the Queens Borough Board are not enamored with Mayor Adams’ call for austerity, voting last Monday to support a number of increases to departments where the administration is recommending cuts.
Adams has proposed a $98.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. Negotiations with the City Council already are underway.
Borough Hall Budget Director Andrea Menichini presented Adams’ budget requests for numerous departments, and how proposed reductions for most of them might affect Queens. Richards and board members categorically opposed reductions proposed for education, environmental protection and even the offices of all five borough presidents.
The board voted to support targeted spending increases; and requested that the City Council fund the top capital and expense priorities for Queens’ 14 community boards.
Many of the boards are prioritizing more funding to upgrade or replace sewers, storm drains and drainage infrastructure that were overwhelmed last year when the remnants of Hurricane Ida came calling, with fatal results.
Richards said, for example, that cuts to things like borough discretionary funds can have an impact on many services.
“We are obviously having conversations with the mayor over this,” he said. “We recognize, coming out of the pandemic, how important it is to ensure that our funding is either restored or enhanced so that we can make the many changes we’ve talked about.”
Even with public school enrollment projected to be lower, Richards said he and members of the Council in Queens are pushing back against cuts to the Department of Education budget, specifically citing the challenges that need to be confronted after two Covid-ransacked school years.
“Our children are trying to catch up,” he said. “So at this time we need to be enhancing dollars in the Department of Education, not relinquishing even a dollar at this point.”
Richards also said he is concerned about potential cuts to school seats in Queens, though when asked for specifics afterward his office referred the Chronicle to the DOE.
Other proposed cuts with which Richards and the board took issue included but were not limited to $31.5 million for senior centers and meals; and $108 million from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene for disease prevention and treatment.
Queens cultural institutions also have been targeted for cuts, including the Queens Botanical Garden ($395,976); the New York Hall of Science ($410,678); the Queens Museum of Art ($310,225); Queens Theatre ($306,791); the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning ($311,619); the Museum of the Moving Image ($280,642); MoMA PS 1 ($266,723); and Flushing Town Hall ($423,376).
Richards did say Adams appears willing to move forward on a city hospital for the Rockaways, something Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), chairperson of the committee on Health, applauded. She was less enthusiastic about the impact other cuts could have on the borough.
“Queens seems to be at the bottom of the barrel for funding,” she said. “And when cuts come, we’re the first to be cut.”
Richards also said cuts projected for the Department of Housing Preservation and Development can be self-defeating.
“None of us want more shelters,” he said. “We need more permanent housing.”
Aside from the board’s individual requests, the group voted to call for more neighborhood coordination officers for the NYPD, as well as replacement of patrol cars lost to Ida.
They also requested reopening of FDNY Engine Co. 261 in Western Queens; a new ladder company in the Rockaways, an increase in the number of emergency medical technicians and new generators for New York’s Bravest.
Richards’ office did not respond to what budget cuts he would recommend or what new revenue streams he believes would be available to pay for restoring lost funding and adding new expenses, referring the Chronicle to the city’s Office of Management and Budget.
