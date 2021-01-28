Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech said his office was contacted by hundreds of business owners in the days following the announcement of the Queens Small Business Grant Program.
“We’ve been swamped,” he told the Chronicle last Friday. The chamber went from having one or two people handling the situation to more than half a dozen manning the phones and replying to emails.
Funded by Mets owner Steve Cohen, the $17.5 million program offers small businesses up to $20,000. The chamber is one of seven groups interested parties can reach out to:
• Accompany Capital at (347) 649-1248 or queensbizgrant@accompanycapital.org;
• Ascendus at (866) 245-0783 or by emailing queensgrant@ascendus.org;
• BOC Capital at 718-576-2237 or by emailing queens@bocnet.org;
• Greater Jamaica Development Corp. at (718) 291-0282 or bsg@gjdc.org;
• Pursuit at (866) 466-9232 or by emailing queensgrant@pursuitlending.com;
• Renaissance EDC at (212) 964-6022 or info@renaissance-ny.org; and
• the Queens chamber at (718) 898-8500 or queensgrants@queenschamber.org.
Aron Kurlander, director of business services with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., told the Chronicle Wednesday he recommends business owners apply as soon as possible.
“Eventually the funding pot runs out like every program does,” he said.
Kurlander said the GJDC has talked to about 150 businesses in the last week, including street-level interaction and collecting documents.
Available funding is expected to support at least 700 small businesses though there is no exact number in mind, according to the New York City Economic Development Corp.
So far, more than 240 small businesses and vendors have applied for funding with 43 already receiving approval. Minority- and women-owned businesses make up 87 percent of the approved entities.
To be considered for a grant applicants must:
• be located in the borough;
• operate as a first-floor storefront business, a second-floor restaurant or a street vendor. Storefront businesses include food service, retail, childcare and personal services, such as a barber or nail salon. They do not include professional services like accountants’ or lawyers’ offices, even if they operate on the first-floor;
• have employed 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees in 2019;
• have earned a gross revenue of less than $1 million in 2019, or less than $3 million for restaurants;
• have no tax liens or unresolved judgments; and
• generated a profit or came close to breaking even in 2019.
Grech was asked if the tax lien condition might stop a lot of businesses from qualifying for the grants.
“It might be an issue for some people but I think most businesses are current on their taxes,” he said.
But Kurlander said it does have an impact on the Jamaica community, including a “considerable amount” of retail, personal services and restaurants.
“They do have those liens on record, especially post-Covid,” he said, adding, “Like any programs with parameters, you have to work with it.”
All applicants must submit the following documents:
• 2019 tax returns, personal or business, whichever includes business revenue;
• a signed copy of a 4506-C form for the tax return submitted;
• the three most recent months of business bank statements;
• copy of a government-issued identification card; and
• if requested, a letter from the applicant’s landlord, on the landlord’s letterhead, that states that the applicant is meeting his or her current obligation to the landlord.
Street vendors also must submit their most recent New York State quarterly sales tax filing, general vendor license and mobile food vending license.
The city will dedicate 30 percent of the grant to support restaurants and street vendors. Also, $2.5 million is dedicated for further support later in 2021. The EDC said it will continue to work with community partners on determining the best use for it.
