NYPD Chief Kevin Williams, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, received a warm welcome during this week’s Queens Borough Board meeting.
The lifelong resident of Queens spoke about his plans to lead Queens South and took questions from community board chairs.
Williams, who has been on the force since 1996, said it was an “honor and privilege” to take on the new position.
He previously served as the executive officer for Patrol Borough Staten Island, Queens South and the Patrol Services Bureau.
“I am a true believer in high-visibility foot patrol,” Williams said in the Monday night meeting.
“I’ve seen it work when I was a precinct commander in Harlem and when I was a sergeant in Brooklyn, it worked.”
Later in the meeting he mentioned that he spent nine months on foot patrol when he graduated from the Police Academy and that it is a “key to turn this around.”
Williams will oversee the 100th, 101st, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 106th, 107th and 113th precincts in southern Queens.
He detailed plans to increase foot patrols, one example being part of a Jamaica Avenue revitalization task force.
On the two day tours, he said, two sergeants and 16 cops will be along the Jamaica Avenue corridor.
“They are places where we have historical issues, quality-of-life issues, crime issues — whether it’s Sutphin and Archer, whether it’s Parsons and Archer, 150 in Jamaica, 165 in Jamaica ... you’re going to see those officers deployed there seven days a week,” Williams said.
He also outlined the summer plan for the Rockaway Peninsula.
Two lieutenants, 10 sergeants and 10 police officers will be spread along the beach throughout the 100th and 101st precincts.
Community Board 10 Chair Betty Braton asked Williams specifically about the need for more heavy tow trucks for abandoned trucks.
Williams acknowledged it is an important issue and is something he plans to look at.
“I think it’s going to be a mixture of the towing plus making sure that my officers are writing the appropriate fines,” he said.
Richards also reinforced the struggles he has had in fighting to keep the tow trucks, which cost upwards of a million dollars, within the borough of Queens.
Braton also asked about larcenies on Liberty Avenue in the 106th Precinct.
Williams said that he met with Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th and promised that there will be “some improvement in that area” and “some deployment.”
In introducing the new commander, Borough President Donovan Richards said, “Williams is an experienced, community-oriented law enforcement executive with 26 years of service in the New York City Police Department and diverse and progressively challenging assignments.
“We have seen a decline in murder certainly and I believe we’re down at least a few shootings in Queens South so I want to thank them for the work that they’re doing, the men and women of the NYPD.”
