The Queens Community Board made recommendations Tuesday morning on how the borough president and city agencies should spend the money allocated in the mayor’s $98.5 billion preliminary budget.
Infrastructure projects, particularly those aimed at increasing drainage and sewer runoff to account for the storm severity that the borough experienced during Hurricane Ida, were the most common requesst among Queens’ community boards.
Other persistent requests included more funding to combat perpetual issues of illegal dumping and illegal commercial truck parking and capital requests like bike and pedestrian greenways and street improvements.
Community Board 1 District Manager Florence Koulouris, the first official to speak, requested additional lighting for the area surrounding the newly activated Hallets Point ferry terminal in Astoria, which has seen an influx of pedestrian traffic at night.
Koulouris also asked for improvements on a section of 32nd Street, off Ditmars Boulevard, where major sewer line issues force residents to drudge through excessive rainwater flooding their homes on a regular basis. In addition, she asked for funding to repair the seawall surrounding the Astoria Houses — a barrier that the Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of evaluating.
CB 2 District Manager Debra Markell Kleinert requested repairs for the deteriorating sewer infrastructure across Long Island City and Woodside, referencing a water main break that happened recently on Vernon Boulevard and damaged dozens of cars.
Markell Kleinert also wants to create a pedestrian greenway with park benches along the avenue between Laurel Hill Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue on the Queens side of the Kosciuszko Bridge. The road would be suitable for a protected lane and could be a great way to enhance the greenway for all pedestrians as well, she said.
CB 3 District Manager Giovanna Reid requested increased funding for senior programs and youth employment. She also underscored the need to upgrade the sewer systems in the district, which spans Jackson Heights, Northern Corona and East Elmhurst.
CB 4 District Manager Christian Casagnol sought more discretionary funding for the board to promote service community with more public events, street fairs and giveaways as pandemic restrictions loosen. He asked for additional money for the Sparrow’s Nest Community Garden in Corona to build flood mitigation infrastructure in the form of solar panels, water pumps and other upgrades.
CB 5 District Manager Gary Giordano requested 20 new officers in the 104th Precinct and the reconstruction of Mafera Park on the Ridgewood-Glendale border.
CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio looked to upgrade all sewers and improve drainage in the board’s area, which covers Forest Hills and Rego Park.
CB 7 District Manager Marilyn McAndrews said her board’s top capital request is the reconstruction of 20th Avenue from the Whitestone Expressway service road to College Point Boulevard, and 127th Street from 14th to 23rd avenues. She said extensive flooding makes sewer work necessary.
CB 8 District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide said her board’s number one priority was to upgrade electrical wiring at the Briarwood Family Shelter in order to allow air-conditioning window units in the facility, which presently has no air conditioning in the summer.
CB 9 District Manager James McClelland asked the city to reappraise the cost of the Queens facility in the city’s borough-based jail program, which will be located in Kew Gardens. McClelland also called on the city to move forward with the long-delayed Richmond Hill Library.
CB 10 District Manager Karyn Peterson called for the construction of new schools in the South Queens district. Peterson requested additional personnel at the 106th Precinct.
CB 11 District Manager Joseph Marziliano called traffic safety the board’s first and foremost concern, citing the need for new traffic signals, speed bumps and traffic studies in the board’s northern Queens area. He also asked for a capital project to widen the greenway on Northern Boulevard between 223rd Street and the Douglaston Parkway.
CB 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick asked for funding to install cameras across the district to fight illegal dumping. Reddick called on the city to provide resources to build a hospital in the Jamaica-based district.
CB 13 District Manager Mark McMillan called for resources to fight illegal truck parking in the Eastern Queens area. He also asked for the DOT to secure funding to expand the exit on southbound Cross Island Parkway at Hillside Avenue.
CB 14 District Manager Jonathan Gaska called for widening Rockaway Beach Boulevard from Beach 32nd Street to Beach 62nd Street. The project was one of the board’s conditions for approving Arverne By the Sea and the Arverne East developments. He also called on the city to finish a sewer main project in the Jamaica Bay-facing stretch of the Arverne, Somerville area, which suffers severe flooding on a regular basis.
