Fan Week at the US Open, when people can walk the grounds and take in the tennis atmosphere for free, was welcomed back last week like it never left.
Top left, Alice Dong, her husband Charles and son Nolan of Elmhurst were building their autograph collection, while Maximus and Leonidid Necakov of Astoria relax in the shade. Next to them, Jesse Vera and former Woodhaven resident Jasmine Cortez-Vera did some shopping for hats while Miles, 17 months, and Mila, 3, show off their new balloon sculptures.
In the second row, Joan and James Mahon of Middle Village keep cool outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next to them the Summerfield and Ocampo families of Rego Park check out practice games in the Grandstand. At far right, Sharon Banfield of Flushing, who has been coming for 20 years, walks around after a rain delay.
Over by the fountains, Bridget Nicholson of Jackson Heights had some lunch and a beverage before heading across the street to Citi Field. Next to her, Robert Rankins and Sharon Carter of Rosedale stroll around near the fountains and Arthur Ashe Stadium.
At right, Barbara Odwak and Kew Gardens resident Barbara Linton stroll the grounds. Far right, former Jackson Heights resident Nikenya Hall and Nic Turner enjoy some lunch at the Food Court.
- Michael Gannon
