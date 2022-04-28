Rikers Island has recently seen another uptick in violence while poor conditions and staffing issues persist, to the extent that the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan has floated the possibility of a federal takeover. At a press conference regarding his new climate change working group, Operation Urban Sustainability, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards stood in support of the idea.
“We want to make sure that we’re holding [the Department of] Corrections accountable. There’s still a lot going on on Rikers Island that is despicable,” Richards said. “I think that the federal government takeover — or threat of it — is absolutely warranted.”
This comes as Mayor Adams has objected to calls for any takeover, known as receivership, a possible result of court oversight.
“Fixing Rikers is critically important, a moral imperative, and we need to get it right. But to do that, we need the opportunity to implement our plan,” he said in a statement last Thursday. “These are generational challenges, deeply ingrained, and no administration can solve them in less than four months.”
Richards had voted for the plan to close Rikers when he was on the City Council, a position he stands by.
He proposed during last Thursday's environmental press conference that the island be converted into a climate hub.
“Anything that happens on the island should be focused on renewable energy,” he said, adding that those efforts would be essential to the communities in Western Queens affected by the justice system.
