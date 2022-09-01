Southeast Queens, where Borough President Donovan Richards grew up and found his political bearing, was chosen for the test run of his “Borough Hall on Your Block” initiative. Part of the reason, he says, is its people are passionate about improving conditions in their community.
“They’re relentless,” he said. “They’re civically engaged. You can’t pull one over their eyes.”
Last Thursday, he and a collection of representatives from city agencies closed out the Office of the Borough President’s trip to the area with a town hall meeting at the St. Albans Congregational Church. The agencies provided updates on initiatives being undertaken with impacts on the Southeast Queens area, while Richards touted what he deemed a successful return to his old stomping grounds.
Over the course of the four days, last Monday to Thursday, the Borough President’s Office announced more than $13 million in additional funding dedicated to area hospitals and libraries, celebrated the topping-off of the soon-to-be 116th NYPD Precinct, created to cut down response times in the vast 105th, and hosted resource fairs for area students and seniors.
“We’ve known for a very long time that Southeast Queens was one of those corners of the borough where the city could do better,” Richards said at Thursday’s town hall.
He was joined in St. Albans by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St.Albans), who herself was interested in hearing from city agencies on their plans to make life better for her constituents.
“I believe in transparent government,” she said. “This is a really good space to literally bring government to the people in a real way.”
“We just want the agencies to be responsive and work to find solutions,” she added.
Any questions left unanswered were not for a lack of agency turnout. Representatives from the city Departments of Education, Sanitation, Transportation, Social Services, Environmental Protection, Health and Mental Hygiene, as well as the MTA, Long Island Rail Road and NYPD, each shared updates on their respective niche in the area.
MTA Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations Lucille Songhai, one of the officials at the agencies’ long table, said, while public transportation use around the city in general decreased in the time of the pandemic, use in Southeast Queens largely stayed the same, a testament to the number of essential workers and working-class individuals in the area.
That means reliable public transportation serving the community is essential for Southeast Queens residents, not just for convenience, but for their livelihood. When asked if there will be changes to the new busways along the Jamaica Avenue and Merrick Boulevard corridors, measures that have been the subject of much consternation among community members and elected officials, Richards’ answers were definitive.
“Jamaica Avenue, yes, Merrick Boulevard, no,” he said.
While reluctant to offer specifics, Richards said revitalizing Downtown Jamaica is one of his priorities in the area moving forward. He said the Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council, formed in May following a March walking tour of Jamaica Avenue and co-chaired by Richards and Williams, will have “more to say” related to its progress in the days to come.
A spokesperson from the Borough President’s Office pointed to the recent consolidation of Downtown Jamaica’s three business improvement districts and the Greater Jamaica Development Corp.’s newly opened Greater Nexus co-working space as signs the area is on the rise.
In addition, Borough Patrol Queens South Deputy Chief John Clune said the NYPD has started assigning officers to posts exclusively along the Jamaica Avenue corridor, covering Sutphin Boulevard, 165th Street, and Archer and Jamaica avenues, as part of the efforts of the improvement council, though he admits the initiative is a “work in progress.”
“We should not have to leave Jamaica to find restaurants and nice places to shop,” Richards said. “We want to make sure we return Jamaica back to its glory days.”
“I could not be your borough president from Southeast Queens and not have that cleaned up before I left here,” he added.
An item that caught the attention of both the crowd and Richards himself was the NYPD’s update on “Operation Heavy Duty Enforcement,” the initiative aimed at removing illegally parked commercial vehicles from Southeast Queens residential streets. As Clune was readying to announce figures related to the operation, Richards stood up from his seat on a stage behind the agency panelists to commend the work of the department.
“This is the first time in my career that I can remember the NYPD responding like this,” he said. “We were out at 11:30 at night towing trucks.”
As of last Wednesday, the night before the meeting, police had towed 82 vehicles, booted 125 and issued 885 summonses over the course of the initiative, starting on Aug. 15 and running on weeknights through Aug. 26.
At the top of Williams’ ongoing priority list for the area are concerns related to flooding. DEP Director of Community Affairs Karen Ellis provided an update on the $2.5 billion Southeast Queens Infrastructure Program, a series of 48 projects aimed at revamping the drainage and sewer systems in the area, with 20 projects having now been completed and another five now underway.
“I don’t know a corner of Southeast Queens you can go to right now where you’re not seeing infrastructure being put in the ground,” Richards said.
Williams also stressed the importance of public input in the ongoing City Council redistricting process.
“Please submit testimony to the districting commission,” she said to the community members assembled.
