The Forest Hills Black Alliance and The Color of Justice will host a virtual town hall for candidates for Queens borough president from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley have been invited. Topics will include education, housing, healthcare, business and criminal justice.
“There have been a number of candidate town halls, but few even touch on Black issues,” said COJ President Titilayo Yasukawa. “Ours will be the first one to focus exclusively on Black concerns, which will give our candidates a better understanding of what Black Queens residents and New Yorkers expect from them.”
There also will be a session discussing ranked-choice voting beginning at 6:30 p.m. and a question-and-answer session after the main presentations.
Anyone wishing to register for the town hall or to submit questions for the candidates may do so online at linktr.ee/COJ_FH. The primary is on Jan. 22
