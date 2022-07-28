A new Queens representative has been appointed to the Panel for Educational Policy, the Queens Borough President’s Office announced on Tuesday.
Sheree Gibson of Queens Village will replace Deborah Dillingham, who was term-limited off the PEP, the governing body of the city Department of Education.
Gibson served as chair of Louis Armstrong Middle School’s Title I Parent Advisory Council, as a steering committee member of the DOE Citywide Title I Parent Advisory Council and as an NYC parent representative of the NYSED Title I Committee of Practitioners.
Her experience also includes five years of service as the founding president of the PS 360Q Parent-Teacher Association and four years as president of the District 29 Presidents’ Council.
Gibson also served as co-chair of the Chancellor’s Parent Advisory Council and has served on citywide task forces regarding Chancellor’s Regulation A-655, the DOE Comprehensive Education Plan, Fair Student Funding and Citywide and Community Education Council elections.
Part of Borough President Donovan Richards’ announcement was the appointment of Fresh Meadows resident Mitchel Wu to the Civic Engagement Commission, which was established in 2018 to promote civic participation among city residents.
Wu was previously the director of programs for the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and currently serves on the Citywide Council on English Language Learners.
He teaches ethnic studies, Asian American studies, urban studies and sociology at Hunter College.
“Sheree Gibson and Mitchel Wu are smart, skilled, and savvy professionals committed to contributing their time, talent, and expertise to making our city better,” said Richards in a prepared statement.
“Ms. Gibson brings with her a wealth of experience that will enhance the governance and efficacy of our city’s public school system, while Mr. Wu is ideally suited to help the Civic Engagement Commission fulfill its mission to improve civic participation, promote civic trust, and strengthen democracy in New York City.”
