A third farmstand selling the Queens County Farm Museum’s locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers is cropping up in Kew Gardens.
Located in front of Queens Borough Hall, at 120-55 Queens Blvd., the farmstand will run from July 1 through Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, weather permitting.
The other two farmstands are located at the 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. farm and in front of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s “Axel” Building at 134-20 Jamaica Ave.
Last year, the Queens Farm harvested 21,600 pounds, 10,400 units of food and produced 3,500 dozen eggs, 600 pounds of honey, 225 packages of herbal tea and 100 skeins of yarn, all from its own resources. This year, the farm is on track to increase food production by at least 30 percent.
The farm accepts payment from multiple nutrition assistance programs, such as SNAP/EBT benefits, WIC, FMNP Checks and Health Bucks Fresh Connect Checks, along with cash, credit and debit cards at each location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.