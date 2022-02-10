A long-time effort to eventually eliminate smoking in apartment buildings and other multiple-unit housing sites in Queens made its way to the Queens Borough Board on Monday evening.
Phil Konigsberg and Eileen Miller of the Bayside Smokefree Housing Alliance were joined by Lawrence Saunders from the group NYC Smoke-Free in calling on the Borough Board to support a resolution that calls for private landlords of new and existing apartment units to transition to smoke-free policies.
Borough President Donovan Richards has long been an advocate of such policies in public housing.
“During my time as a Council member we had a resolution to encourage NYCHA to go smoke-free, and people thought I’d lost my mind,” Richards said during the Zoom meeting. “Then the federal government actually came out with a regulation.”
Richards acknowledged that enforcement of the NYCHA regulation has been a whole other matter.
“The bottom line is that no matter what your socioeconomic status is, you should be able to live in a smoke-free building,” he said.
Konigsberg, founder of the Smokefree Housing Alliance and a member of Community Board 7, has crisscrossed the borough making similar presentations, and said 13 of the 14 community boards have adopted resolutions. He also has respiratory issues, and at one point showed the mask he sometimes uses to help him breathe.
“Right now, 9.6 percent of Queens residents smoke,” Konigsberg said. “We’re concerned with children living in multiunit housing. Most of the people exposed to secondhand smoke are exposed in their own homes. We’re not talking a few people. We’re talking about several thousand.”
Miller, a nurse practitioner and former chairwoman of CB 11, said smoke in multiunit structures can navigate between floors and apartments in myriad ways.
“There is no safe amount of secondhand smoke exposure,” she said.
“If you’ve ever been to an emergency room and seen a child suffering from an asthma attack, you would definitely vote for this,” she added.
Saunders, making a pitch to potentially wary landlords, pointed out that many property owners are pushing smoke-free building designations as an amenity for potential renters.
He also said his organization offers tips and logistical assistance for landlords considering a change.
Miller presented the well-known information on secondhand smoke causing heart disease, cancer and respiratory problems.
Konigsberg also appealed to an owner’s concerns over property damage — specifically fires, saying that after electrical sources, smoking is the second-most frequent cause of structure fires in New York City.
Gene Kelty, chairman of CB 7 and a retired FDNY battalion chief, said his board’s resolution was worded more to encourage building owners to convert rather than supporting a mandate.
“That would be very dictatorial,” he said. Even with that, CB 7 passed its resolution by an 18-17 vote.
Kelty said it is probably better for larger apartment complexes to set up some sort of indoor smoking area that could be properly ventilated for their resident smokers.
“You say people can go outside, walk 50 feet from the doorway and smoke? That’s very nice — until it’s 14 degrees outside the building,” he said.
While Richards and Saunders said any resolution approved by the board would be advisory and nonbinding, CB 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri said it could pose problems with condominium and co-op owners.
“Each one of those is seen as a private home,” Arcuri said. “And the government should not be telling us what we can or cannot do in our private home. The next thing is the blowback if this thing went to court.”
Arcuri, who has his own 9/11-related respiratory issues, said he is all for encouraging building owners to go smoke-free, and is fine with mandating it for city housing.
While Miller said North Shore Towers in Glen Oaks is smoke-free, Arcuri waved that off.
“They elected to do it,” he said. “That’s OK. The government can’t tell them to do that.”
CB 3 Chairman Frank Taylor, a retired correction officer and a landlord, said there was a world of difference after Rikers Island went smoke-free back in the 1990s.
“It was quite different in terms of asthma and cancer, for inmates and officers,” he said. Taylor, who said he is interested going smoke-free with his own properties, was concerned about the costs for owners of smaller and older buildings.
As for tenants’ rights, he dismissed Saunders’ comparison of smoking to a tenant disturbing others by blasting loud music at all hours of the night.
“There’s a noise ordinance that bans that after a certain time,” Taylor said. “That’s the law. This is voluntary.”
Miller and CB 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson said they are both former multiple-pack-a-day smokers and know how hard it was to quit.
“I used to smoke and I loved it,” Miller said. “Two packs a day.”
CB 2 Chairman Morry Galonoy backs the resolution and the rationale behind it.
“The right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins,” Galonoy said. He blames his father’s pipe smoking “not in a small part” for his own asthma and allergies.
“We’ve got to move forward and have the conversation,” Richards said. “Legislation is all about political will ... This is not about a nanny state. This is about taking care of our neighbors.”
