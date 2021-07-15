The Queens Borough Board met in-person on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic, and voted in favor of the city’s plan to add new regulations to hotel development.
The board also supported an initiative to ease restrictions on grocery store development in needed areas and an effort to lift outdated regulations on gyms and massage parlors.
The hotel zoning changes will now make their way through a City Planning Commission and then City Council vote.
The zoning change would require developers to go through a special permit process, which includes approvals by community boards, the borough president’s office, the City Planning Commission and the City Council, giving the Queens boards an advisory voice in the process.
The Department of City Planning presented the change as a means of creating a “consistent framework” that addresses the negative effects of hotel development. It would apply to all zoning districts where hotel construction is now as of right, and would take the place of a variety of special permits the city has adopted in regards to hotels over the last decade as the number of hotel rooms in the city grew by nearly 50,000.
The New York Times reported that city budget officials have raised concerns that the new regulations would restrict hotel development to the point where the city would run out of hotel capacity and lose billions in tax revenue.
At the Borough Board’s meeting on the other hand, community board leaders did not express concerns over the financial impact of the new regulations. The largest topic of inquiry was in regard to how the zoning change would affect the city’s effort to shelter the homeless in hotels, a program that gained federal subsidy during the pandemic.
Walter Sanchez, of Community Board 5, responded to the DCP’s finding that the average annual hotel capacity is around 87 percent, by asking what portion was occupied by homeless individuals.
“You’re talking about an industry [where] there’s a need for more rooms because they’re 87 percent occupied, but not included in that equation is the number of rooms that the city rents per night for the homeless?” asked Sanchez.
DCP representative Alexander Plackis said that he didn’t have the number on hand and couldn’t say whether it was a significant portion of the occupancy rate. He added that homeless shelters and hotels are exempt from the proposal.
Lisa Deller, of Community Board 2, asked whether the City Planning Commission would weigh changes to neighborhood character in assessing new hotel applications.
Plackis said that the focus would be to consider access and egress from a hotel in addition to traffic patterns.
The resolution passed the board with 11 in favor, two against and four abstentions.
Next the board voted on a zoning change that would expand the Fresh program aimed at encouraging more supermarket development and increasing access to fresh foods.
The expansion would bring the program from just Community Boards 1 and 12 in Queens to 3, 4 and 14.
The resolution passed with 11 in favor, one against and five abstaining.
As the final order of business the board tackled a zoning change that would remove red tape from health-related businesses, ranging from gyms to spas and massage therapists.
Currently the city requires a special permit for health-related business that was implemented in the 1970s as a way of using zoning to crack down on commercial sex that was taking place in gyms — mostly in Times Square, according to DCP.
DCP representative Dylan Sandler argued that the city didn’t predict the scale of businesses that would come to fall under the regulation.
The change would eliminate the special permit altogether. Massage therapy studios would be regulated on an individual basis under the license required by the state.
The board voted to approve the change with nine in favor, three opposed and five abstentions.
