The Queens Borough Board on Monday signed off on a proposal by the city and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority aimed at speeding up the installation of subway station elevators.
But community board representatives and City Council members made it clear that they want the benefits to extend beyond Manhattan and select sections in Brooklyn should it be approved by City Hall.
The Department of City Planning and the MTA, at Monday’s presentation, made the same case they have been pressing to the 14 Queens community boards in the last several weeks.
The proposal would amend zoning regulations within envelopes around subway stations. It would permit the MTA to work with developers to acquire easements on projects larger than 5,000 square feet if the agency believes there is the need and room to install an elevator.
In return, the developer could receive partial relief from some zoning regulations, such as a decrease in the number of required parking spaces, an increase in the building’s permissible height, or relaxation of regulations governing things like setbacks, floor space and streetscaping.
Munsun Park, senior real estate planner at the MTA, said it is no secret that the agency needs to improve accessibility; and that the easements would augment elevator projects already in the current five-year capital plan.
“The system of subway stations is over 100 years old,” Park said. “Most were built before 1950. That makes it challenging, but we’re getting there ... Nearly everyone across the board will benefit — including children, seniors, people with temporary injuries.”
Citywide, only 137 of the MTA’s 493 subway stations and 25 of 39 Long Island Rail Road and Metro North locations are accessible. Park said in Queens, only 22 of the 82 subway stations are accessible.
The borough, according to the MTA, has an estimated 130,000 people with ambulatory disabilities and 350,000 aged 65 or older.
The existing capital plan, which runs through the end of the 2024 fiscal year, allocates $5 billion in an effort to make sure no rider is more than two stops away from an accessible station.
“After that, we’ll fill in the gaps,” Park said.
Queens stops in the pipeline include 33rd Street-Rawson Street and 46th Street Bliss Street on the no. 7 line; Beach 67th Street and Rockaway Boulevard on the A; Briarwood on the E and F lines; Broadway on the N/W line; Court Square-23rd Street for the E and M plus Court Square on the G; Northern Boulevard on the M and R; Parsons Boulevard on the F line; both Steinway Street and Woodhaven Boulevard on the M and R lines; Woodhaven Boulevard on the J/Z lines; and Queensboro Plaza for the N/W and 7.
Plans also include LIRR stations in Hollis, Locust Manor, St. Albans and Hunters Point.
The measure was approved unanimously by all who voted — “On behalf of my district with no stations, yes,” said Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) — with Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) abstaining because he sits on a committee that will host a hearing on the matter.
Several of the community board representatives gave their assent with conditions of approval set by their boards.
Alexa Weitzman of CB 6, for example, said her board wants any applicable elevator projects to be accompanied by economic impact studies.
CB 13 Chairman Bryan Block said his board’s approval was conditioned on receiving a timeline for getting a long-sought elevator at the LIRR’s Laurelton station. He was backed by Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
“Queens Village has been taken care of,” Miller said. “Locust Manor and others have not.”
“Laurelton will get an elevator in an MTA capital plan,” Park said. “It is not in the current capital plan.”
The MTA and the city are hoping the zoning measure will be passed and signed into law by this coming fall.
