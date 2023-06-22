As book bans pervade school curricula across the country, the Education Equity Action Plan Coalition launched its first Black Studies: An Education for Me + You bookmobile to distribute free books by authors of color in light of the K-12 Black studies curriculum that will roll out in the fall.
The bookmobile is stopping in each borough to give students from pre-K to eighth grade free access to Black stories and resources about identity. Its first installment took place at York College in Jamaica on Saturday, and it came to Harlem on Juneteenth.
“The goal is really to build awareness in every community that we really should be asking for this out of our school system, implementing it in a way that is fun and makes children really excited to learn, not just about Black history which is American history, but an opportunity to see themselves in the books that we’re distributing,” United Way of New York City CEO and President Grace Bonilla told the Chronicle.
A report by PEN America found that book bans in public schools during the first half of the 2022-23 school year increased by 28 percent compared to January to June 2022. The bans were most common in GOP-led states, namely Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.
Thirty percent of banned titles discuss issues of race or feature characters of color, and 26 percent include LGBTQ+ themes.
Supporters of the restrictions largely say they are concerned with not making children feel bad about their ethnicity on the one hand, and ensuring material is age-appropriate on the other.
As a preview of New York’s upcoming Black studies curriculum curated by the EEAPC in partnership with the Department of Education, the bookmobile includes a school bus decked out with interactive activities and vignettes from key moments in Black history, such as the Great Migration and the Harlem Renaissance.
“I know that my colleagues in this space are working really, really hard to make sure that the pieces of the curriculum that are available can very naturally integrate to what’s happening in the social studies space that’s already mandated for teachers,” Bonilla said.
In high schools, the College Board piloted an Advanced Placement African American studies course in the 2022-23 school year.
The curriculum was released in February but has since been revised amid criticism from Florida officials, particularly Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr., who denounced “woke indoctrination masquerading as education” on Twitter.
He shared a graphic that expressed concerns about intersectionality, Critical Race Theory and reparations in the course.
These debates occur at a time when a bill setting the stage for reparations for descendants of enslaved people awaits Gov. Hochul’s signature, as reported by the Chronicle last week.
While the bookmobile visit took place outside York College, the group Black Edfluencers-United celebrated Juneteenth in the gymnasium.
“All our books are there for our Black children that lift up and focus their lives, their experiences,” BE-U Vice President Michelle Patterson told nearly 125 attendees. “We want you to get the literature, we want you to get the books, and we want you to be able to see yourself in the curriculum.”
She said that, although it typically takes five to seven years to roll out a curriculum, BE-U did it in three years.
BE-U President Shango Blake said the organization advocated for Black educators who “come under attack” when they align themselves with the Black community and try to make changes in schools.
“Let’s use Juneteenth to begin the work of destroying a subculture of self-destruction within the Black community, which is really slave behavior,” he said. “The killing of each other, the acts of violence, the disrespect of our women ... these are all byproducts of slavery.”
Also in attendance were state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“To really be here at York College, historically a neighborhood that has been really built up by the Black community, to celebrate our coalition partners and to really attract kids to this event ... it’s really our opportunity to kick off Juneteenth in a big way and celebrate Black history,” Bonilla said.
