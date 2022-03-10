Classes have resumed and everything was back to “normal” on Tuesday at York College, said spokeswoman Marcia Moxam Comrie.
A day earlier a bomb threat was called in, shuttering the CUNY school for the day.
A police spokesperson said an anonymous caller made the false bomb threat via phone and that all students in attendance were evacuated.
“No device or package has been found,” said the spokesperson on Tuesday via email.
Police didn’t answer questions on whether the call could have been a prank or if the school — which has a predominantly Black student body (38.6 percent - Data USA) — might have been a target similar to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the country that have received bomb threats since the start of the year.
Xavier University in Louisiana, Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach and Spelman College in Atlanta were among 20 HBCUs in five states and Washington, DC, that were targeted, according to pbs.org. No devices were found, but the FBI investigated the cases as racially motivated hate crimes.
“The investigation remains ongoing,” said the police.
On Monday, a spokewoman for the NYPD said that the bomb threat was “unfounded” and that the call to the police was made at 10:13 a.m. Two hours later, police were still clearing buildings on the campus.
Borough President Donovan Richards’ spokesman, Chris Barca, said the borough president was aware of the bomb threat and was monitoring the situation.
Also monitoring the situation, which was first made public by the Citizen public safety alert, were City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“We also received an update with the NYPD being on the scene — they are evacuating the building,” Williams’ spokeswoman Ndeye Ngom said as the situation played out. Williams’ office was not able to get any information on which building at the CUNY institution located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica was evacuated.
All classes on Monday were canceled and those who were on campus were asked to leave “due to an active law enforcement investigation,” York College posted on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.