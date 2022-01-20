Following multiple threats of shootings and bombings at St. Francis Preparatory School posted to social media beginning Jan. 14, the Fresh Meadows school decided to hold classes remotely that day and on Jan. 18 and 19. It will continue to do so until the investigation is complete.
The first post of the sort appeared on Instagram Jan. 14 at approximately 2 a.m., and depicted an AR-style rifle. In addition to tagging a number of SFP students, the perpetrator captioned the post, “The day that everyone will feel my pain.”
A second post — which also tagged Prep students — featured a pistol. That one was captioned, “January 14th I will plate 5 different bombs across the school in lockers.” The sender noted that one of those bombs may be located near the Dean’s office “so I can kill all them f--kers.” The post continues: “Since this school has gay f----ts supporting LGBTQ+ I kill them all tomorrow :) F--king hate all the n-----s and Christians at this school.”
After the 107th Precinct received numerous calls about the posts, multiple units of the NYPD joined school officials in investigating the situation.
According to a Jan. 15 announcement from Principal Patrick McLaughlin, those involved in the investigation include NYPD detectives, a K-9 unit and members of the Joint Terrorist Task Force, among others.
Upon searching the school, officials determined there was “no credible threat,” the same announcement says. In an email to a parent that was later shared with the Chronicle, McLaughlin wrote Jan. 14, “At this point in the investigation it has been determined that the post was sent to target a different school not St. Francis Prep.”
That, however, does not explain why SFP students were tagged in the posts in question. In his Jan. 15 note, McLaughlin wrote, “We are confident such students are not associated with the person who created the threat; unfortunately, social media accounts that are not set to private have vulnerability.” He continued, “We urge all students with social media accounts to take necessary precautions to avoid strangers from finding their accounts.” He noted that the school’s technology team would provide additional guidance soon.
The school was closed on Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That evening, another threatening post — under a different user name — appeared on social media. In it, the poster holds a gun next to a laptop screen, which shows SFP’s announcement that classes would be remote on Jan. 14.
“None of you guys took me seriously last time. You wanted to shut down the school to prevent the inevitable,” the post reads. “You can not stop me. It will happen. But since you found out when I was going to do it. This time I won’t tell you.”
The sender proceeded to tag the school’s Instagram page, as well as several students.
Later that night, McLaughlin sent an email to parents. “There has been another social media threat,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff while the police conduct their investigation, we will move to remote instruction tomorrow.” He added that he would provide the SFP community with updates upon receiving more information from law enforcement.
Asked for comment, the school referred the Chronicle to DeSales Media Group, which represents the Brooklyn Diocese.
Adriana Rodriguez, press secretary for the Diocese, shared a statement with the Chronicle: “The NYPD continues to investigate the threat made against St. Francis Preparatory School via social media that was discovered on Friday, January 14th.” The statement continues, “The school will remain remote until the investigation is complete.”
According to the NYPD press office, the investigation is ongoing as of the evening of Jan. 19.
