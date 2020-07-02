Voters went to the polls for Democratic primaries on June 23 but with absentee ballots still to be counted, nobody knows the final numbers and likely won’t for weeks.
The city Board of Elections won’t begin counting the absentee ballots in Queens until July 8.
“It’s certainly never fun waiting around for results but that’s our new reality in New York,” one campaign manager told the Chronicle last Friday.
Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by June 23 and received by the BOE no later than June 30.
Staten Island will begin counting July 6, with the other four boroughs starting two days later.
“If we have to sacrifice speed for accuracy, we will always err on the side of accuracy and not give in to the pressure to speed things up,” city Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
A Board of Elections spokesperson said it’s not known how long the counting will last. “This is the first time we have this amount of absentee ballots of this magnitude,” the person said, adding once the process begins the agency will be able to better gauge the situation.
Wednesday would have been the earliest that the votes could be counted as existing state law mandates absentee ballots cannot be counted until eight days after the election, when in-person votes are counted and double-checked against in-person records.
The situation has some candidates and politicians not knowing if they won or lost an election.
Suraj Patel is in a close race with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) in the 12th House District. Maloney leads the four-person race by less than 1,000 votes with nearly 98 percent of the scanners reporting.
Maloney beat Patel two years ago by 58.8 percent to 41.2 percent.
“I guess this is better,” Patel said, laughing. “But there’s a lot of waiting and guessing and anxiety to some extent.”
Zohran Mamdani led Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) in the primary in the 36th AD by 589 votes with more than 91 percent of scanners reported.
“I’ve gotten a lot of texts that say ‘Congratulations’ with a question mark,” he said, comparing waiting to being in purgatory.
“It’s hard when you get people to vote for the first time and then they call you so excited the next day, ‘What happened?’ And then you say, ‘Well, we don’t know and we’re going to have to wait for three or four weeks,’” he said.
Simotas, noting that more than 16,000 registered voters requested absentee ballots in her district, said it’s not just the Board of Elections but the post office that is involved in the process.
“You’re dealing with two different bureaucracies,” she said.
Mamdani said a friend compared mailing in the ballot to sending a letter to Santa.
“You hope it gets there but you just don’t know,” he said.
Both candidates noted that while absentee ballots are often more common from older voters, it’s more spread out now.
“This year’s election, under the circumstances, was very unique,” Simotas said. “Any former assumptions that you could have made would be irresponsible to make in this election cycle.”
Mamdani worked on Tiffany Cabán’s recount team during last year’s primary for district attorney, won by then-Borough President Melinda Katz more than a month after election night.
“In some sense I am partially prepared for some weeks without certainty,” he said.
Votes will be counted at the Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, who trails Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) by more than 10,000 votes in the primary for borough president, said voting by mail should be encouraged as it increases voter participation.
“We can learn from this race and be more prepared, especially for the presidential race in November where voter participation will probably be even higher,” she said.
