Approximately 1.35 million registered voters, 278 polling sites and nearly 10,000 poll workers will make for a busy Election Day in Queens.
Before Election Day, Nov. 3, borough voters can cast ballots at 18 early voting sites from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, the same 18 that were used for the June primary.
“The less frequently we change polling sites on voters, the more likely they are to get to the right place on Election Day,” said Bart Haggerty, deputy chief clerk of the Queens office of the city’s Board of Elections, during Monday’s online meeting of the Borough Board.
Haggerty, noting long lines are expected Nov. 3, said absentee ballots can be dropped off in drop boxes at polling sites and that early voting is recommended to avoid larger crowds.
“If a voter has reservations about voting by absentee and is afraid of crowds or interacting with lots of voters on Election Day, early voting is a really great choice,” he said.
Borough President Sharon Lee added, “My rule of thumb: If you can go to the grocery store, you can go to your poll site.”
Haggerty said not to be concerned with absentee ballots despite a typo leaving out a slash between the words “absentee” and “military” on thousands of them, causing a recent controversy. The ballots are the same.
As of Monday morning, he said, 190,000 people in Queens had requested an absentee ballot and 186,000 had been mailed out. Already 50,000 had been sent back to the BOE.
“This far out from the election, I think that’s an extraordinary figure,” Haggerty said, also noting, “There’s some mythology out there that we don’t count absentee ballots unless the race is close. That’s not the case in New York State.”
An absentee vote is invalidated if the voter also goes to the polls and votes in person. There is no restriction on bringing someone else’s absentee ballot to the polls as long as the voter signed the affidavit and had requested the ballot themselves.
Haggerty said there is usually an eight-day wait before absentee votes are counted.
“There’s some talk of making it more of a rolling canvass of those ballots,” he said.
The deadline to register was Oct. 9 but residents who became citizens after that have until the 24th to register in person.
Haggerty also mentioned that while poll workers have to wear masks, voters are not legally obligated to. “We cannot require a voter to put on a mask in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” he said, noting that there will be sanitizing, cleaning and personal protective equipment at each site.
Community Board 14 Chairwoman Dolores Orr, an adjunct trainer at the BOE and a site coordinator, said if any voters decline to wear a mask a poll worker will walk them to a voting station and make sure they are 6 feet from everyone else so there’s no contact.
Haggerty added that police officers are aware of the protocols.
“You can’t ban anyone from voting for any reason if they are registered voters,” said CB 5 Chairman Vinny Arcuri Jr. “That’s the Constitution. Everyone’s entitled to vote. They want to come in naked, you could arrest them afterwards but that’s it.”
Lee noted that seven of the 18 early voting sites are in yellow, orange or red zones on COVID cluster maps, but Haggerty does not foresee any of the sites changing or closing.
“We did not close on an emergency basis, any site for the pandemic back then,” he said. “We do not expect to do so here.”
To learn where to vote and to see a sample ballot, visit Findmypollsite.vote.nyc.
