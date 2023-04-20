With resident anger over noise and pollution from the New York & Atlantic Railway yard in Glendale becoming more and more heated in recent months, the Transportation Services Committee at Community Board 5 has been asking residents for time and patience while its members explored possible solutions.
On April 12, Committee Chairman Eric Butkiewicz said two options are ripe for pursuit.
One, he said, is to have elected officials in Washington, DC, request designation of a quiet zone, which would relax — but not eliminate — federal regulations for things like just how loud a train horn must blow when in or approaching a grade crossing.
The second, he said, is to lobby the Long Island Rail Road, which owns the rail yard, to purchase new engines with cleaner technology.
Butkiewicz said committee members recently met with James Bonner, president of the New York & Atlantic Railway, which leases the site from the LIRR.
“We were very happy that he was able to come down,” Butkiewicz said. “... We had a very productive conversation. And I think this will be the start of a chain of conversations to address these issues.”
Butkiewicz said first that bells residents hear clanging as a train approaches a grade crossing are linked automatically to the crossing gates as the come down.
“The bells aren’t the [responsibility] of the rail company,” he said. “And the horn is required leading up to the crossing and must be blown straight through the crossing.” He said that too is out of the engineer’s control.
“What we are looking for now as a community is a federal quiet zone,” the chairman said. “We’re not sure if it’s possible. But it could reduce the booming noise from the horns as they’re going through the crossing.”
He said the Queens congressional delegation is probably the best place to start.
He also said that according to New York & Atlantic’s lease deal, when the LIRR gets new, upgraded cars and technology, so does the railway.
“As far as train noise and idling, the new locomotives are much more quiet than the old cars,” he added.
Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions was founded in 2009 to help residents addressing concerns over the rail yard. Getting newer, cleaner engines on the site has long been one of the group’s priorities according Mary Parisen, one of the co-founders.
“We’ll believe it when we see it,” she told the Chronicle in an email last week.
“Repowering existing Tier 0 locomotives to Tier 4 Switch Duty Cycle locomotives would reduce harmful locomotive engine noise by 75 to 85 percent and locomotive pollution by 95 to 99 percent,” Parisen wrote. “The LIRR has had an ‘active’ locomotive procurement open since 2018. The last we heard ... they were going to issue a purchase order this summer.”
