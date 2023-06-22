Legalized marijuana has moved from hypothetical concept to reality, and that led to some spirited discussion at Community Board 5 on June 14.
Osbert Ordu–a, CEO of The Cannabis Place, spoke at a public hearing on his company’s application to open a state-licensed adult-use marijuana business at 74-03 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village, the former site of a Chase bank branch.
Ordu–a said he is a businessman whose business, which now does deliveries, is licensed by the state. He is a disabled veteran who served in the Marine Corps and subsequently moved to the Department of Homeland Security.
“I have been a successful entrepreneur for 19 years, and I know what it is like to create a business from scratch with prevailing wage job opportunities,” he said on video of the meeting that can be viewed on Board 5’s website at tinyurl.com/4hut68me. The discussion starts just after the 36-minute mark.
Ordu–a said his employees will be unionized and receive benefits.
He also said the unlicensed pot shops that have sprouted up while the state continues to struggle with the legal program’s implementation — Ordu–a said there are two on either side of his intended site — have stigmatized the legitimate business.
“To be clear, no one under 21 will be granted access to our dispensary space, regardless of whether they are with a parent or guardian,” Ordu–a said.
He said his store will use sophisticated ID scanning devices and will have obscured windows as required by state law so as to not attract attention from underage people on the street.
“We’re not going to risk our license, our nearly $1 million investment and our freedom by selling anything to minors,” he said.
With regard to security and the high-profile robberies that have taken place in Queens and elsewhere in the city at unlicensed pot shops, Ordu–a said skills he has honed in counterterrorism, intelligence and investigations give him an edge in making the business a hardened, unattractive target for criminals.
It also would have both armed and unarmed security personnel.
“We not only want to be a member of the community, we want to be a contributing member of the community,” Ordu–a said.
Board member Dori Figliola was one of a handful of those in attendance questioning at least the location, if not the business itself.
“Why here?” Figliola asked. “Why there? Why so big? Will people be smoking there? A lot of us can’t stand the smell of pot. People are roaming the street with it, and it’s disgusting.”
Ordu–a said the location was largely a business decision. He said data compiled from the delivery portion of the business shows Middle Village is centrally located in an area where The Cannabis Place already has many customers.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), one of the few Democrats to vote against legalization, said events have unfolded to confirm his belief three years ago that the state was acting prematurely.
“We weren’t ready,” Addabbo told the crowd. “We watched other states do it, Colorado, Jersey, and we tried to replicate what they were doing in a positive way. We weren’t ready to equip our law enforcement with somebody driving under the influence ... We spoke about this bill for over three years. And we probably could have discussed it a bit more.”
Ordu–a met last week with members of CB 5’s Liquor License and Cannabis Committee. Patrick Trinchese, chairman of the committee, said the members chose to recommend neither approval nor denial when the matter comes before the full board for an advisory vote.
But he did offer an observation that likely made opponents of the dispensary uneasy.
“This is here,” Trinchese said. “The time to argue whether it should be legal or illegal, all of that’s over. It is legal. It is here. And as a community, we have to deal with it. To the best of my knowledge, there is nothing you can do about it.”
Given that, he added, a business like the one at hand might possibly be a better option than the present string of bodegas and smoke shops that are selling weed unregulated.
