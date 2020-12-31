The Shops at Atlas Park, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, will host six blood drives throughout January in the space beneath the former Shiro of Japan restaurant.
The first drive will be this Saturday, Jan. 2, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then they will be held each remaining Friday in January from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The final one will be on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drives are being held due to an ongoing emergency blood shortage in New York City and surrounding areas due to Covid-19.
Because of Covid restrictions, donors must wear a mask or face covering; will have their temperature taken; must be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from Covid-19; may not donate if they have a positive diagnostic or experienced symptoms in the last 14 days; and may not donate if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.
All donors should eat a good, low-fat meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating. They are asked to bring either a blood donor card or an official identification card with a signature. Donors will not be tested for Covid-19 on-site.
Further information is available at 1 (800) 933-2566 or online at nybc.org.
