The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association is hosting a blood drive with the New York Blood Center on Monday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
The drive will take place at Russo’s On The Bay at 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd.
The drive is in memory of Valentina Allen, who died in 2015 at 2 years old of a rare birth defect.
Valentina, whose family is from Howard Beach, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect in which the left side of the heart cannot effectively pump blood to the body; heterotaxy, a defect in which organs are not in their proper places; and asplenia, the absence of a spleen. Over the years, her family has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support other children and their families and for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was treated.
Valentina’s birthday fell in February, which is also American Heart Month.
For more information on Monday’s blood drive, contact Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or email hblcivic2014@gmail.com.
— Deirdre Bardolf
