Taking its cue from the capital of the United States, the capital of the world will soon rename streets in all boroughs for the Black Lives Matter movement and paint the slogan on the pavement.
“The streets of our city will now affirm the vital work activists have done to bring us forward,” Mayor de Blasio said in emailed statement. “With a street in every borough painted with the words Black Lives Matter, we are recognizing where we have been and looking forward to where we will go.”
Washington, DC, recently painted “Black Lives Matter” in letters stretching from curb to curb on 16th Street where it faces the White House across Lafayette Park.
Asked if City Hall knew which street in Queens would be painted and when, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office said, “We’ll be having conversations with City Council and advocates to determine best location[s] and we are working with the Council to get street co-naming legislation passed as soon as possible.” Asked if anything similar had been done before, she noted that the crosswalk by the Stonewall Inn had been painted in rainbow colors.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
