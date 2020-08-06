It took a team effort to paint the new Black Lives Matter mural on Jamaica Avenue last Thursday.
At left, Rosin Spigner and Councilman Daneek Miller add their contributions to the sign, while above right, a Department of Transportation painter readies five gallons of premium yellow for community volunteers to roll down over pre-stenciled letters.
At top right, volunteers complete a letter in front of Rufus King Manor, the former home of an architect of the Constitution and one of the country’s earliest vocal abolitionists. At right, A DOT worker keeps rollers coming for any and all who wanted to attend, like the painter in the far right.
