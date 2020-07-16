A statue of the Blessed Mother at Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary in Elmhurst was vandalized with the message “Idol” on the statue.
“There was a deep sadness,” the Rev. James Kurloy, Cathedral Prep rector and president, told the Chronicle Monday.
Part of the sadness drew from his loss of a sense of security due to the incident.
“Also sadness of the world that we’re in,” Kurloy said. “Clearly somebody who focuses on the differences. And when we focus on differences it very much leads to acts of hatred instead of focusing on what unites us and brings us together.”
He said Catholics view the Virgin Mary as an instrument to make a connection to their faith but some critics see that as idol worship.
“We can judge the action but you can’t judge what’s in a person’s heart and we can’t really know why somebody has done this,” Kurloy said. “But we can say what was done was wrong.”
A few hours later, the graffiti was cleaned off by someone from Catholic Cemeteries. Kurloy saw the cleaning as a positive and noted the incident “brought people together.”
On Cathedral Prep’s Facebook post, someone commented “Our Blessed Mother would pray for them ... I am trying, not very successfully this far, to emulate her.”
Kurloy, who is in his first year as president, has firsthand knowledge of the important place the statue has at the site. He used to be a student and faculty member.
“It’s the statue that greeted me every morning as a student and very much a reminder of the presence of God in my life as I entered into the building as a teenager, not knowing what to expect,” he said.
Kurloy said there would be good days and bad days.
“But her being there was kind of the consistency, knowing that as I walked in that building, outside the building, it was just that reminder that God remains,” he said.
A prayer service and rededication will be held at noon today, July 16, which can be seen on the seminary’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Our faith will always prevail and this incident will only make our love for Mary stronger,” Cathedral Prep posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.
