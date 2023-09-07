A three-alarm fire in North Corona that apparently started between two houses burned them both, injured seven people and left two families needing a place to live last Friday night.
The blaze appears to have begun in the space between 104-14 and 104-18 37 Drive, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey, who spoke to the press after it was brought under control around 10:20 p.m. The fire extended to the both floors of the wood-frame houses, as well as at least one cellar to an extent, he said.
Firefighters arrived at 8:42 p.m. and encountered “heavy fire,” Downey said.
“We aggressively stretched multiple hand lines on arrival, [made] aggressive searches, removed multiple occupants,” he said. “In total we had five hand lines stretched and operating.”
Thirty-three units with 138 members were deployed, the FDNY later said.
Three civilians were injured, along with two firefighters and two police officers who helped get people out of the buildings.
“All minor injuries, all in stable condition, all transported to area hospitals,” EMS Deputy Chief Horace Williams said.
The two deputy chiefs were joined by an official from NYC Emergency Management and NYPD Deputy Inspector Eileen Downing, commander of the 115th Precinct.
Downey said fire marshals and representatives of the utilities and the city Department of Buildings also were on the scene.
“The fire marshals are investigating and the origin of the fire at this time is undetermined,” he said, adding, “From my experience in looking at the burn marks, I’m assuming that it started between the two buildings and traveled upward and in.”
Both houses suffered “significant damage,” Downey said.
The Red Cross helped those impacted by the blaze.
“After the fire on 37th Drive in Queens, the American Red Cross provided emergency assistance to six families (12 adults, 2 children), including housing assistance to two families,” a spokesman said via email. “Red Cross caseworkers will continue [to] meet with the families to help them connect with other nonprofits and/or government agencies that can provide support for longer term recovery needs. Any additional impacted residents who need recovery assistance who have not already connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED-CROSS (877-733-2767).”
The two houses are on the south side of the western end of 37th Drive, where it runs into 104th Street.
