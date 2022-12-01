City firefighters answered the call Wednesday morning when a blaze heavily damaged two Middle Village businesses.
The fire struck the Metro Deli at 67-30 Metropolitan Ave. and the adjacent Juniper Tavern. No injuries were reported.
According to the FDNY the call was received at 7:32 a.m. The fire went to three alarms with 13 units and 138 firefighters responding to the scene. It was brought under control at 9:01 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.