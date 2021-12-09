Mayor de Blasio on Dec. 1 released a plan that would greatly increase the mileage of bus and bike lanes in the next five years while also creating multiple projects aimed at pedestrian safety.
“This plan charts a path forward to build on that progress with innovative ideas from the lessons we’ve learned. It will make our streets safer than ever,” de Blasio said in a statement issued by his office. “Thanks to the City Council’s important advocacy and DOT’s boundless energy and determination, New Yorkers have a thoughtful blueprint for the next era of street safety measures.”
The New York City Streets Plan was unveiled with outgoing Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. Among the goals sought by the end of 2026 are:
• 150 miles of physically or camera-protected bus lanes;
• 4,750 transit signal priority at intersections;
• 250 miles of protected bike lanes;
• 2,500 bus stop upgrades like benches, shelters and real-time passenger information;
• 2,000 redesigned intersections;
• assessments aimed at reworking commercial loading zones and truck routes;
• the creation of one million square feet of pedestrian space: and
• improved handicapped accessibility and motility.
“It represents a draft that will help us deliver faster commutes for bus riders; safe bike lanes for cyclists; and sidewalks and curbs that are better managed for the changing demands of city living,” Gutman said.
Two public feedback sessions will be held virtually on Dec. 14 and Dec. 16. The 49-page report can be viewed online at https://on.nyc.gov/3oqxmuB.
Reimagined curb management will include examining the best ways to accommodate delivery vehicles on commercial streets; and more metered parking in some of the densest parts of the city, with different prices for certain vehicles, to free up space for deliveries and other curb uses. The plan counts on the Federal Highway Administration to finally approve a congestion pricing plan for Manhattan below 60th Street.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, of course, likely will have his own goals when he takes the reins at City Hall in less than three weeks, as will more than 30 new Council members.
Adams’ campaign could not be reached for comment, but published reports say he has in the past committed to add 300 miles of bike lanes. The Chronicle reached out to Republican Joanne Ariola and Democrat Lynn Schulman, two new incoming Councilmembers from Queens, to ask if they believe such an ambitious plan should have been put forward with so little time left in the de Blasio administration.
“The mayor is going to be newly elected, as will much of the Council,” said Ariola, who is replacing Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park). “It would be much better for the people if this was decided by the people representing them.”
Schulman, who will replace Karen Koslowitz, disagreed. “He’s still the mayor,” she said. “It’s his decision.”
