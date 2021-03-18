With three investigations looming over his head, Gov. Cuomo finally lost what little confidence Mayor de Blasio might have had in him.
“Governor Cuomo should do everyone a favor and get the hell out of the way, because it’s just not going to make it any better for him to stick around,” the mayor said Friday on NY1’s “Inside City Hall.”
The two’s relationship has always been rocky and had only deteriorated over the past year, but de Blasio officially jumped ship last week while comparing Cuomo’s plight to that of Donald Trump.
“People are not blind. Even if he’s clinging to power, it won’t be the same thing,” de Blasio said of the public’s decreasing faith in Cuomo. “And when Donald Trump continued to do things that were destructive and unfair and were hurting people, the public saw it and his power was diminished by it. So, I think you’re going to see some of the same here.”
He joined dozens of other New York Democrats — including half of Queens’ assemblymembers — who have called on Cuomo to resign amid his numerous scandals. One Rockland County assemblymember even introduced legislation to change the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge, because it “bears the same last name” as the former governor’s controversial son.
Even President Biden weighed in March 16, saying the governor should resign if the investigation confirms the multiple harassment claims.
Despite the mounting opposition and loss of faith from fellow Democrats, Cuomo has made it clear he won’t abandon his post. Over the weekend, he told reporters that elected officials calling for his resignation are taking sides without facts and “bowing to cancel culture.”
As he claims his innocence, Cuomo appears to be jumpy — several New York county executives revealed last week that former Secretary to the Governor Larry Schwartz called around to gauge their loyalty to Cuomo. In his telephone campaign, Schwartz supposedly encouraged leaders to refrain from judgement until the state attorney general’s investigation has concluded.
Some found the calls especially troubling because of Schwartz’s role in overseeing New York’s vaccination rollout. But because the position is purely voluntary, Special Counsel to the Governor Beth Garvey said, he is not required to take an ethics oath.
State AG Letitia James’ probe is exploring the seven separate claims that Cuomo inappropriately touched or spoke to younger women.
Lindsay Boylan, a former state economic agency chief of staff, was the first to come forward on Feb. 23 when she published a story detailing multiple objectifying and humiliating experiences with the governor. In the following weeks, six other women recounted uncomfortable encounters with Cuomo, most recently former Albany reporter Jessica Bakeman, who in a March 12 story stated her belief he acted inappropriately in order to make her feel uncomfortable and to assert his dominance over her. An unidentified woman alleged he groped her under her blouse.
Independent from the attorney general’s probe, the Assembly Judiciary Committee was given the green light March 11 to proceed with an impeachment investigation. Officials will examine the misconduct allegations in addition to bullying accusations and the state’s cover-up of nursing home deaths.
Impeaching Cuomo would require a simple majority vote of the Assembly. Conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote of the Senate and state Court of Appeals.
Cuomo’s administration has also been under federal investigation since early February on the state’s handing on nursing home death data during the pandemic. The FBI took over after James released a report last month revealing the state Department of Health underreported the death toll by about 50 percent.
Cuomo maintains his innocence in all situations — he apologized for any behavior that made his workers uncomfortable and chalked it up to his jocular behavior. He also defended the accuracy of the nursing home death data, stating the low numbers were what the state had access to at the time and that it took officials time to fulfill information requests pertaining to where a nursing home resident died if it had not been inside the facility.
