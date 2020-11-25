Mayor de Blasio last Thursday said it is “just a matter of time” before New York City shuts down indoor dining at restaurants, likely in the next week or two, based on Covid-19 numbers and remarks by Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday.
De Blasio’s comment was in a transcript from his daily news briefing that was furnished by the Mayor’s Press Office.
“They looked at schools closing, and a lot of people say, what about restaurants?” de Blasio said. “Well, the Governor made clear yesterday that it’s just a matter of time before indoor dining will close and other types of things, gyms, other things — anyone who heard those words ... the orange zone rules are clear and New York City will, before long, be in that orange zone status.
“I talked to the Governor at length about this yesterday, and that means those restrictions are coming. So, for everyone who honestly might feel somehow a little better, if they knew that indoor dining was going to be closed or gyms were going to be closed ...
“I’m sorry to tell you that for the sake of those business owners and everyone who loves those gyms and loves indoor dining, it’s just a matter of time. It’s very likely to be in the next week or two ...”
Cuomo, in remarks furnished by his press office after de Blasio’s talk, appeared to temper the message of gloom and doom. He said it is still the state’s decision, and Albany is trying to grant broad latitude wherever possible.
“[I]t’s not a one-day spike,” Cuomo said. “Just think about this, it’s a 7-day average at 3, which means it’s consistently 3 for 7 days, and you stayed at that number for 10 days. So, this is not a hiccup situation; it’s a 7-day average and then you stay there for 10 days. So, it’s a solid 3.
“But even at that 3, the school can test out. There is no provision for a business to test out unless the whole zone gets its act together, then goes from orange down to yellow ... I think it minimizes the economic disruption and it maximizes the need for personal responsibility.”
De Blasio’s remarks followed closely on new regulations from the city’s Department of Transportation on how restaurants with outdoor dining in the street must prepare for winter snowstorms.
Speaking with the Chronicle last Thursday, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said this is a critical time of year for many businesses, not just restaurants, and that another shutdown of indoor dining could be catastrophic.
“We’ve just had Diwali,” Grech said. “You will have Thanksgiving, Christmas Chanukah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s — all the traditional cultural holidays.
“These next six weeks are the most critical time of year for businesses in a good year, in the city and especially in Queens. If you have another shutdown, you are risking thousands and thousands of businesses closing for good, something from which we won’t recover.”
New regulations for street dining structures take effect Dec. 15.
All 18-inch road barriers must be filled with sand or soil.
Restaurant owners must add continuous reflector tape along barriers’ top outside edges and reflective snow sticks must be added at corners of barriers facing traffic.
Those are on top of existing regulations that in the event of 12 inches of snow or more in the forecast, street structures must be removed or at least made as small as possible to allow for snow removal.
Melissa Autilio Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, told the Chronicle she hopes the city keeps providing free materials and updated communication.
“The NYS Restaurant Association appreciates that the City along with the Department of Transportation, continues to recognize the important role outdoor dining is playing during this pandemic,” she said in an email. “With customers showing a reluctance to eat indoors, it is imperative that restaurants are able to offer year-round outdoor accommodations that keep everyone safe and allow these businesses to remain open. We hope the City will continue to educate restaurants on these guidelines and provide these supplies free of charge so that restaurants can be prepared as we enter the winter months.”
