City officials on Monday said with colder weather upon the city, booster vaccinations will play a huge roll in keeping Covid-19 infections in check
“We’ve got to stay ahead of COVID,” Mayor de Blasio said in a transcript of his press conference. “So, we have a tool, and it works, and that’s booster shots. We’ve got to lean into it more. Anyone who has not yet gotten a booster and can, this is the time to do it.” Dr. David Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, concurred.
“Although hospitalizations remained low right now, we are seeing an uptick in cases in recent days,” Chokshi said. “We have anticipated that this might occur as the weather gets cooler and people spend more time indoors. But compared to this time last year, we have many more tools to fight Covid-19 and work to keep a winter wave at bay, but we should use all of those tools, starting with vaccination.”
Multiple studies cited by The New York Times on Monday showed that while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines remain protective, effectiveness wanes over time.
— Michael Gannon
