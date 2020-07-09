Residents of a building in Flushing’s Bland Houses complex have been without cooking gas for over three months and elected officials are demanding action on their behalf.
“Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, [New York City Housing Authority], [city Department of Buildings], and Con Edison have left these tenants without gas supply,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and City Councilmember Peter Koo wrote in a July 2 letter addressed to the three agencies. “The residents of the Bland Houses are struggling and remain in desperate need of receiving working gas during this COVID-19 public health emergency.”
A gas line at the 133-40 Roosevelt Ave. building has been out of service since March. A spokesperson from NYCHA confirmed that two gas service interruptions are affecting two of the buildings at the Bland Houses for a total of 20 apartments. One of the outages is due to a broken gas cock and the other is due to a gas leak between floors. Both service interruptions affect cooking gas only and are unrelated to heat or hot water service.
Those affected were provided with hot plates to cook their meals, but residents said those were in poor condition and took hours to properly prepare their food. The elected officials argued that even if the hot plates worked adequately, that is not an acceptable long-term solution.
“For over three months, our constituents, many of whom are essential workers, have said that they have had to choose between standing over their NYCHA-issued hot plates for hours to prepare rice or meat and managing to get some rest before beginning their commutes to our city’s hospitals to help those most in need,” wrote the representatives. “NYCHA, NYCDOB, and Con Edison have been ineffective in promptly addressing the needs of the residents of Bland Houses serviced by gas line A. This has only exacerbated the urgency and frustration of the pandemic.”
Kim was the first of the elected officials to sound alarm bells — he penned a letter to NYCHA CEO and Chairperson Greg Russ and General Manager and COO Vito Mustaciuolo on June 20 claiming the residents have been without gas since January, rather than March.
“The lack of functional stoves means they have been forced into more expensive food options for six months; during half of this time there has been a nation wide health crisis, when even many of these options were not available or greatly restricted,” the assemblymember wrote. “The lack of hot, nutritious meals is more devastating for seniors and low-income families, whose economic security has also been undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their health and wellbeing have been greatly and negatively impacted by this situation ... six months without any improvements to this state of affairs is completely unacceptable.”
Kim visited the facilities himself, and later requested that NYCHA reduce the residents’ rent, as well as provide them with compensation.
Meng said she also visited the affected apartments to get a clear comprehension of the longstanding issue, and that the letter came after multiple attempts from the elected officials to pressure the agency to speed up repairs.
“Early last month, I heard from local residents that they have had no gas service ... We sent this letter to follow-up on these many calls and emails. In recent visits to the Bland Houses, I personally visited tenants in their homes,” Meng told the Chronicle July 6. “The lack of working gas for all these months is absolutely unacceptable. These apartments lacked gas service during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, and the outage now continues into the summer months as we continue to combat the virus. We are told that parts to fix the gas line must still arrive, and that permits for the repairs still need to be issued. But to residents of the Bland Houses, these are nothing but bureaucratic obstacles and red tape, and they continue to suffer.”
Meng added that many of the suffering tenants are frontline workers, seniors and families with children, who “must no longer be forced to live without working gas, and be told to rely on hot plates or other inadequate solutions in place of a basic necessity.”
When asked for a response to the elected officials’ letter, a spokesperson from the Department of Buildings said that all plumbing repairs at the Bland Houses would be performed by NYCHA.
The NYCHA spokesperson said the agency has shut off the gas service to make necessary repairs and is in the construction stage, which will be followed by inspections. There is no estimated restoration date at this time.
“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ health and safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”
