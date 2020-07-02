Organizers across the country, and even throughout the world, are calling for a fiscal blackout on July 7 in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in order to display the influence the black dollar has on the economy.
“What the Blackout Coalition is all about and what the Black Out Day is is a pro-solution, nonviolent, anti-rioting movement,” said #BlackOutDay2020 organizer Calvin Martyr. “The whole mission is to create a conversation ... that is explicitly about empowering black people, black economy, black consciousness.”
Black Out Day began in 2015 as a way to uplift people of color through social media by sharing items like art, photographs and other work, but turned into an economic solidarity movement following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Though it is not a direct affiliate of the Black Lives Matter coalition, it shares the movement’s ideology. Like the marches that have filled streets for the last month, the Blackout initiative’s goal is to prove how deeply people of color and allies can impact the economy by calling on them to not spend a single dollar on July 7.
“We’re a people that always want to fight, but we’re beyond that. We don’t have the weapons and the technology and all that. We utilize the power we have, which is our economic dollar,” said Martyr. “We go to work, our jobs, but you can’t make me spend my dollar that I rightfully own. You can’t tell me where to spend it.”
Following the July 7 Blackout, organizers call on shoppers to spend their money within their own communities and to do research on the companies they patronize. The call-to-action seeks to keep businesses, especially large corporations, accountable when it comes to supporting movements, politicians and more through funding.
“It’s us realizing what we spend our money on. That we will choose based on research,” said Martyr. “If [a business] supports racist ideology, they’re canceled, they’re on the blacklist. We have that power.”
Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District in Jamacia, said that the annual one-day movement would have little impact and suggested instead spending money once a week at a black-owned business in one’s own community, whether it be a juice bar, an eatery or a clothing retailer.
“That would have much more of a lasting impact to a particular business. Let’s face it, black businesses are hurting just as much as everyone else. Everyone is trying to build up the momentum,” said Greenidge.
As the BID’s executive director, Greenidge is not excited to see the Blackout coincide with New York City’s planned track to enter Phase 3 on July 6, which would allow personal care services such as nail salons, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons, as well as “low-risk” youth sports to resume operations, but as a black man stands in solidarity with its goals.
“If folks did do that and everyone participated, the economic impact would force people to listen to the black dollars a lot differently,” Greenidge said. “It’s not a ‘Well, we’re going to damage the reopening’ — That’s not its intention. Its intention is to alert people to how much is being spent by black and brown communities.”
