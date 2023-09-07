The BlaQue Resource Network held its third annual Back to School Brunch to celebrate Black educators in Queens last Saturday.
Approximately 300 people came out to the event, including Linda Derry, Teen Miss Earth USA Eco, left, and it was held at the amphitheater of the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex, located at 143-10 Springfield Blvd.
During the four-hour event, Aleeia Abraham, founder of BRN, a community collective dedicated to empowering and uplifting Black communities and businesses via strategic initiatives and collaborations, presented the Innovative Education Award to Patrice McCullough, the Outstanding Mentorship Award to Delicia Davis, and the Professional Development Advocate Award to Richard Celestine, second from the left.
Abraham, third from left, thanked the more than 50 Black entrepreneurs and other organizations for donating gifts, rentals and services from their Queens-based small businesses. Some of the organizations included the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. and the Bricks for Kidz in Jamaica.
She also thanked eateries, such as the Jamaican restaurant The Door; Good Taste Haitian Cuisine; Burgers, Tacos and Wings; and many others for graciously providing food at the event.
“There was a lot of us that put this event together,” said Abraham at the event. “We have a lot of volunteers who have been working for weeks and talked this up every single day and tried to figure out how to make this event spectacular for you.”
Speakers at the event included Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblymen Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), and Councilwomen Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), third from right, who presented citations to Celestine, McCullough and Davis, second from right.
Shango Blake, right, executive director of NYC Speaks and nationally known as the hip-hop principal, also spoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.