Protests denouncing police brutality and riots demanding law enforcement accountability following the wrongful death of George Floyd in Minnesota have popped up in neighborhoods across the city, including in predominately white Queens communities that surprised even the protesters.
“I’ve never seen a protest like this in the middle of Bayside before and I think it’s extremely significant,” one Bayside protester said during a peaceful June 2 march. “I think it speaks to the momentum that this movement is getting that even in a predominately white, middle-class neighborhood like Bayside you have people holding signs and chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the streets.”
The protest began at Little Bay Park with a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to police brutality and for black Americans who face discrimination on a daily basis. The group kneeled with lowered heads and raised fists in front of Fort Totten, which contains an NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit.
The group traveled along Joe Michael’s Mile to Northern Boulevard before wrapping around Bell Boulevard and back to Fort Totten. Officers from the 109th Precinct followed the marchers to ensure their safety and directed traffic as they strode across the busy streets, which they continuously showed appreciation for as they moved.
The group lifted up various signs and chanted “I can’t breathe,” Floyd’s last words as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. A 5-year-old named Lyla led some of the cheers, stating “Say his name!” to which the crowd responded, “George Floyd!”
“I want to teach my children that if they see an injustice they shouldn’t be passive bystanders, they should speak up against it,” said another Bayside mother, who marched with her two sons. “I have two beautiful, wonderful, white men I’m raising and I want them to recognize their privilege and also recognize that not everyone has been afforded that same privilege in this society.”
Bystanders joined the group at various points throughout the march and they received support in the form of honks from passing cars and even a Q12 MTA bus.
“Yes, we are a predominately white neighborhood, but ... this is about black lives and how they have been the ones that have been killed, not us,” said Romina of Whitestone. “We all come from, even in a white neighborhood, places of immigration where oppression and discrimination have been used as targets of violence and I think what it’s showing is that regardless of whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, regardless of if you want to vote for Donald Trump or not, you care about people’s lives and I think that everybody in this neighborhood does.”
The peaceful march followed one in Flushing the night before that state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) said was mostly non-confrontational and nonviolent.
“There is an important national discussion and soul searching right now and government should not be trying to silence that discourse,” he told the Chronicle. “I support what people have to say and I believe Black Lives Matter. People only say ‘All lives matter’ as a reaction to Black Lives Matter.”
Liu said there was only one incident in Flushing where the police and protesters clashed, but it was quickly squelched.
“I didn’t see the whole thing, so I didn’t see exactly what happened,” he said. “Some protesters were very much in the face of the police officers and commanders, who showed tremendous restraint.”
Liu has attended multiple protests, including some in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and has noticed a significant showing of Caucasian protesters, and praises the city’s solidarity.
“The marchers are very diverse in general,” Liu continued. “The point here is that this is not as much a racial issue as it is an American society outraged, with the death of George Floyd being the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.