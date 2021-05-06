After years of scrutiny over the disproportionately small number of Black and Latino students who gained admission into New York City’s acclaimed specialized high schools, that number dropped even lower for the coming year.
This year, 23,528 eighth-graders took the Specialized High School Admissions Test, with a total of 4,262 receiving an offer to one of the eight schools based on their exam scores. Black and Latino students were only offered 9 percent of spots in specialized high schools for the 2021-22 school year despite making up about 70 percent of the school population. That admission figure is down from 11 percent the year before, and 10.5 percent in 2019, according to education department data released Thursday.
Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter cited the racial disparities as evidence the state-mandated single-test entry process for the specialized high schools should be replaced.
“I know from my 21 years as an educator that far more students could thrive in our Specialized High Schools, if only given the chance,” she said in a statement. “Instead, the continued use of the SHSAT will produce the same unacceptable results over and over again, and it’s far past the time for our students to be fairly represented in these schools. The State law that requires the City to administer the exam must be repealed so we can partner with our communities to find a more equitable way forward, and do right by all of our children.”
Covid may have contributed to the lack of racial representation in this year’s results. According to the Department of Education, the pandemic drove down test takers by about 43,000 students.
Only 3.6 percent of the offers went to Black students, and 5.4 percent went to Latino students. Last school year, those demographic groups received 4.5 and 6.6 percent of offers, respectively. About 54 percent of offers went to Asian students and about 28 percent went to white students this year.
The news comes after increased attention on the “elite eight” specialized high schools that require a top score on the SHSAT for admission. Last March, Stuyvesant High School, the most competitive school in the city, made waves when only 10 Black students gained admission to its 760 freshman class. This year only eight African-American eighth-graders were offered admission to a class of 749 students for the next year.
The continued lack of diversity comes after years of effort from the de Blasio administration proposing reforms that have not made significant gains in reversing the admissions trends for Black and Latino students.
During the pandemic, the city offered a remote option for the DREAM Program, a free afterschool program that prepares students for the test. As compared to 4,200 participants last year, only 3,600 eighth graders took part this year.
In 2018, de Blasio and former Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza made an unsuccessful bid to eliminate the specialized high school admissions exam and admit students based on a combination of their state test scores and report card grades.
After his plan did not succeed, and sparked intense protests from exam supporters who argued that the city should instead improve the overall school system, de Blasio resigned himself to keeping the exam.
Asian-American parent groups have been some of the loudest critics of calls to eliminate the exam, arguing that such plans unfairly target Asian students who make up large shares of admissions to the specialized high schools.
