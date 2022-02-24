District Attorney Melinda Katz, near left, hosted a Black History Month event last Wednesday in St. Albans.
Al Sharpton, second from left at top left, the founder of the nonprofit National Action Network, was the keynote speaker; City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was a guest speaker; and Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers and Director of Special Projects Lynette Shelborne-Barfield of state Sen. Leroy Comrie’s office helped present awards at the Black Spectrum Theatre event.
The program included live music, dance performances from the Devore Dance Co. and a number from the Queens Alliance Drumline. The Rev. Philip Craig of the Springfield Community Church did the invocation at the start of the festivities and the Rev. Maria Hubbard of Agape Bethel Community Development did the benediction to close out the ceremony. Youth activists, left, from the nonprofit Life Camp were also in attendance.
Above, hip-hop pioneer Ralph McDaniels, left, theater founder Carl Clay, activist Larry “Love” Moore, BlaQue Network founder Aleeia Abraham, QDA office staffer Sharon Walker and Assistant District Attorney Allison Wright were the honorees of the night.
“Being recognized during The Black History Month presentatation was an honor and long time coming,” said Clay. “It was a welcome and appreciated gesture of the Queens DA Office to sponsor this event at Black Spectrum Theatre because it shows a continued willingness by DA Katz’s office to reach out to all communities and organizations across Queens to promote a new sense of even-handedness and fairness from her office.”
Abraham said that the award will inspire and motivate her team as they engage challenges. The BlaQue Network is a directory that connects people from Queens with Black entrepreneurs in the World’s Borough.
“The honor conveyed an appreciation of our work in the community,” said Abraham.
— Naeisha Rose
