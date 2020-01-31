Black History honorees

Greg Mays, the founder of A Better Jamaica, and Clifton Stanley Diaz, president of the Rochdale Village Civic Association, will be honored by the Queens Chronicle and the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District on Feb. 3 in a celebration of Black History Month.

The celebration will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 89-00 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.

Rochdale Village is the second-largest housing cooperative in the world, with more than 25,000 cooperators. More information about the civic association and its functions can be found online atrochdalevillagecivicassociation.org/.

Mays also is a member of Community Board 12. Among his organization’s more high-profile events are jazz performances on the AirTrain concourse of the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica station and its free summer movie series.

The event is being billed as a time to take pride in the historic achievements of the African-American community as well as a networking opportunity for business and community leaders. Further information is available by calling (718) 291-2110.