Black History is all around Queens and there will be events celebrating the culture, significant figures and their work throughout the borough for the rest of this month.
The Black Spectrum Theatre in St. Albans has a revival of its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-oriented play “Dr. Mae Jemison: The First African-American Female Astronaut,” according to Carl Clay, the president and founder of the theater company.
“This is part of our repertoire,” Clay told the Queens Chronicle. “We brought it back because of its relevancy and everyone being aware of STEM and STEAM, because of technology and math being very important.”
Jemison was chosen as a subject matter for a play because she embodied triumph over struggle, according to Clay.
“She didn’t have a straight path and didn’t always do well in all her subjects in school,” Clay said. “She at one point gave up the idea of being an astronaut and found different ways of developing herself.”
Jemison worked as a doctor for the Peace Corps in Africa in 1983, served on the board of directors of the World Sickle Cell Foundation from 1990 to 1992 and would later join the Space Shuttle crew of the Endeavor, which orbited the Earth from Sept. 12 to 20 in 1992, as a NASA astronaut.
“You can struggle through things and still get to where you want to go,” Clay said about Jemison, who was a mission specialist on the Endeavor team.
Clay added that Black history should not be the theme of just one month, it should be studied all year round. The histories of all people should be studied, he said, not just that of one ethnic group or European history, to give an accurate account of the past.
“There is a Mae Jemison in the Native American community, there is a Mae Jemison in the Latino community — but most of all as Americans we have to look at all of history if we are going to continue to develop as a country,” he said.
The showtimes for the play are Feb. 16 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are for $15 and one teacher gets to go to the play for free for every 20 students who are from the fifth to ninth grades. The doors open one hour before the performance. For details on how to get tickets visit blackspectrum.net or call (718) 723-1800.
Black Spectrum is located at the intersection of 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard within Roy Wilkins Park.
“Black Resistance” is the theme for Queens Public Library’s offerings for Black History Month.
At the Rochdale Village Library, middle school students (grades 4 to 8) will have the opportunity to use mixed-media materials and draw inspiration from Afrocentric films, music and images to create their own Afrofuturistic face collage on Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The library is located at 169-09 137 Ave.
At the Queens Public Library Tech Lab at Queensbridge in Long Island City, a teen-centered program will be conducted Feb. 18 and 25 at 3 p.m. It will focus on Lewis Latimer and other African-American inventors who have contributed to the STEM field. The Queensbridge branch is located at 10-43 41 Ave.
The Langston Hughes Library in Corona will host “Libraries and Liberation Open Mic,” on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. The open mic event will explore the history of the library, as well as that of mobile libraries that were founded by Black people and organizations such as J-Expressions, Reading 4 Black Lives and Lena’s Library.
The library sits at 100-01 Northern Blvd.
“The Meeting,” a one-act play depicting a fictional meeting in Harlem between Malcolm X and The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be performed at the Hunters Point Library on Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. This library is at 47-40 Center Blvd.
“The Role of Buttons in the Social Justice Movement,” a program hosted at Glen Oaks on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m., will highlight the roles of badges, buttons and pins during the civil rights movement. Guests will also get to create their own buttons. The Glen Oaks Library is at 256-04 Union Tpke.
To learn more about the events and additional information on Black History Month booklists, film screenings and resources visit connect.queenslibrary.org/3287.
Musica Reginae Productions, which provides fine music in Queens, will have its “Sedalia to Harlem — A Celebration of Black History” program at the Church-in-the-Gardens in Forest Hills on Feb. 25 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The venue is at 50 Ascan Ave.
MRP Executive and Artistic Direct Barbara Podgurski will play the piano and will be accompanied by singers Geraldine McMillian (soprano), Jay Aubrey Jones (baritone), and Byron Singleton (tenor). David Close, the founder of MRP, will also play the piano and host the festivities, which will include performances of 21 jazz, opera and African-American spiritual songs that trace the tradition of Black music, art and culture in America.
“Sedalia is where Scott Joplin lived in Missouri, where he was starting out as a music teacher and a composer,” Podgurski told the Chronicle. “It is the birthplace where he wrote his ragtime music.”
Joplin’s music was heard at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893 Podgurski noted.
“People went crazy over the new genre,” she said.
James P. Johnson developed the genre of stride piano, a jazz piano style, in Harlem, the artistic director added.
“The program is featuring music of different genres that is important to Black culture, which is mostly vocal ... and we will have little anecdotes about the pieces we are about to do here.”
Podgurski hopes that guests will enjoy the personalized and interactive experience.
“We want them to feel a part of the show and learn about the culture,” she added.
Tickets for adults are $20. Student tickets are $10 and kids under 12 get in free. People can purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com or at musicareginae.org. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the door. For more details call (718) 894-2178.
Starting at the Daniel Carter Beard Mall at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Linden Place, the Parks Department will host the Flushing Freedom Mile Walking Tour on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. .
Ranger Sgt. Matt O’Keeffe will lead the tour, which will showcase 13 historical sites, including the John Bowne House, the Lewis Latimer House and Flushing High School, and their connection to the Underground Railroad or freedom in general. The tour will also include information on activists who fought for universal human liberties.
“John Bowne, his wife, Hannah Feake Bowne, Frederick Douglass and Lewis Latimer are some of the notable activists we will discuss,” O’Keeffe told the Chronicle. “One of the most significant buildings was the John Bowne House; it was one of the first places of worship for the Flushing Quakers.”
Inventor Lewis Latimer, the self-educated son of former slaves, will be another figure mentioned on the tour, said the sergeant.
“He started working at a patent law office and taught himself mechanical drawings,” O’Keeffe said. “He co-patented a toilet system called a water system for railroad cars and later he began working for Alexander Graham Bell.”
Latimer drafted the drawings and helped obtain the patent for Bell’s telephone designs, and he invented a carbon filament that made light bulbs more affordable, O’Keeffe added.
“Flushing High School was the first free public secondary school in New York City, it received its charter in 1875,” he said. “People should come out to the event because it is free ... we talk about the importance of Flushing, the importance of freedom, freedom from slavery, freedom of religion, free education and it’s a significant story.”
To learn more visit nycgovparks.org.
The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is hosting a special Black History Month presentation by the Kofago Dance Ensemble on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Tickets will be $10.
The Kofago Dance Ensemble, which was founded by Kevin McEwen, was initially a dance project to highlight police brutality in 2015.
Three years later McEwen became a co-director for a Labor Day performance that required 150 dancers, but once the holiday came and went, he didn’t want to see the young performers’ talents go by the wayside.
After a few of the dancers performed at his father’s repast, McEwen decided to form the Kofago Dance Ensemble.
“The other reason I created this was because there were several dancers who said they hadn’t dance in a while,” McEwen told the Chronicle.
One particular dancer hadn’t danced for four years because she was sexually assaulted by a dance partner and didn’t feel she had a safe place to pursue the art, McEwen added.
“Several other women dancers then told their story,” McEwen added. “This was during the #MeToo Movement ... that is where Kofago 2.0 came about.”
Oct. 15 will be the fifth anniversary of the ensemble, which produces West African, Caribbean and modern African-American dance numbers.
“Our first dance number was at the Making Moves Dance Festival at JCAL,” McEwen added. “The message is to use dance as a healing modality. For people of color there are a lot of things that are thrown at us on a daily basis ... The dance space is our church.”
Selected to choreograph the event was Crystal Craigen.
“A lot of work goes into studying the culture and preserving it, so getting to highlight it feels good,” said Craigen. “My personal moving preference is traditional West African dance and music, but I enjoy it all. They are all different ways to highlight dance and the diaspora.”
