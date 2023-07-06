A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 11 years in prison last Friday for a 12-day crime spree in which he and two accomplices stole lottery tickets, Newport cigarettes, cell phones, rolling papers, a chain and approximately $17,600 mostly from convenience stores and gas stations whilst holding up 15 people at gunpoint last year, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Reginald Williams, 23, who was facing 350 years in prison on a more than 40-count indictment, had pleaded guilty on June 9 to two counts of robbery in the first degree. He will have five years of post-release supervision following his more than decade-long prison sentence, according to Katz’s office.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. We will prosecute anyone trying to take advantage of their hard-working proprietors and employees, or their customers,” Katz said in a statement. “We can never lose sight of the fact that communities thrive when local businesses thrive.”
Williams’ accomplices, Calvin Scantlebury, 39, and Dewkwan Cooper, 23, both of Brooklyn, face up to six years in prison and five years probation, respectively, and are expected to be sentenced next month.
The three men were caught on Nov. 20, 2022, after a police officer pulled them over in a Nissan Maxima for a traffic violation and discovered multiple packs of Newports in the vehicle. Prosecutors say the police had received a description of the trio fleeing in a car earlier in the day. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and a .40-caliber pistol was recovered from the trunk.
Each perpetrator was also captured on surveillance video footage wearing distinctive clothing and face masks. Williams was also arrested wearing clothes from one of the robberies, authorities added.
The first two crimes were committed on Election Day last year, Nov. 8, 2022 — the first occurring at 12:48 a.m. in South Ozone Park, where either $900 or $1,000 was stolen. The second crime occurred around 10:53 p.m. in Woodhaven. Checks and approximately $600 were taken, prosecutors said.
The following day, a third crime was committed at 1:30 a.m. and $3,900 was forcibly removed from the store, located at at 66-10 Grand Ave. in Maspeth.
They hit up the Gourmet Deli in Jamaica on Nov. 11 at 1:55 a.m. for approximately $2,000 and snatched a chain from a victim’s neck. Hours later, the suspects robbed the security guard of the Wyckoff Deli in Ridgewood of a cell phone, money from the wallet of a store employee, lottery tickets, 10 packs of Newport cigarettes and $2,000.
The suspects committed five more crimes — in Ridgewood, Flushing, Whitestone, East Elmhurst and Sunnyside — from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, and stole $8,100, a customer’s cell phone, eight MetroCards, rolling papers and more Newport cigarettes.
On Nov. 16, at the T&C Hardware store in Flushing, the men left the establishment empty-handed.
