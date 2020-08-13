State and city officials are sticking by the moratorium on indoor dining in New York City restaurants, which everywhere else in the state has been a hurdle cleared when the regions hit Phase 3 of the recovery protocols.
Mayor de Blasio, in a press conference on Aug. 5, said there was “absolute unity” between the state and the city. He doesn’t see any change until at least Labor Day.
But the restaurant industry feels it hasn’t even been invited to the table, with no information from the city or state detailing what either is looking for.
Mark Gallagher, owner of Manor Oktoberfest in Forest Hills and two additional restaurants, said his sole contacts with government of late have been extremely limited in scope
“We had eight inspections in two weeks a few weeks ago,” he told the Chronicle. “And we passed them all. ”
What he and others have not had from either the city or state is some direction on when they can open indoor dining, and what it will take to accomplish that.
“We’ve heard nothing,” he said. “Even if they tell us today, Friday, that we can come inside Monday, they still have given us zero criteria. What are we supposed to do?”
Restaurants in open regions are limited to 50 percent capacity, and tables must be 6 feet apart with physical barriers between them.
Right now Gallagher has a number of tables set up under tents and awnings for his customers on the sidewalk and curbside in the street under the city’s Open Restaurants program, not knowing what the next step is.
“I don’t have a bus stop in front of my place,” Gallagher said.”What if somebody has a bus stop or a fire hydrant in front? What if they have no backyard? They’re out of business. I’m lucky.”
A spokesman for Cuomo in an email to the Chronicle said the state’s regulations and “New Yorkers’ hard work” have been responsible for the state achieving and maintaining one of the lowest transmission rates in the country.
“At a time when more than 35 states have rising infections and industries in other states have been forced to re-close, we are following the best data-driven approach to reopening,” the spokesman said. “Every opinion survey has shown the vast majority of New Yorkers support our public health-based reopening strategy. But New Yorkers need to remember we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, and that way too many bars and restaurants — especially in Queens — are still openly flouting these rules and putting their neighbors’ health at risk.”
Right now, according to the city, enforcement is being handled not by the NYPD but by the city’s Office of Special Enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the State Liquor Authority.
Enforcement is another area where Gallagher would like some clarity.
“They want us to enforce social distancing? Then put a badge on us and make us police officers and pay us like police officers. I’m not a police officer. I run a bar and restaurant.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, also was putting the government on the spot in an email to the Chronicle last Thursday.
“More than a month after the return of New York City’s indoor dining was put on pause, government leaders have still yet to provide any guidance on when small business owners, workers and customers can expect indoor dining to return, despite the city exceeding and sustaining the metrics that have allowed restaurants throughout the rest of the state to reopen,” Rigie wrote.
“Restaurants and bars are vital to the economic and social fabric of our city and the longer that government leaders fail to offer a clear and reasonable plan for how and when indoor dining will reopen, the more uncertainty it creates and the harder it will be for thousands of these neighborhood small businesses to survive,” he added.
De Blasio said the Open Restaurants program already has saved more than 80,000 jobs in the city.
Like Rigie, Gallagher said moving back to indoor dining is good for everyone, not simply restaurant workers and their patrons.
“We are sales tax collectors for government, so the people who work for the government can keep their jobs.”
De Blasio said in his press conference the city is not ready for indoor dining, gyms or malls to restart.
“Is it weeks or is it months? There’s not a specific timeline. I can say that much with assurance,” he said. “I don’t think we’re talking about the next few weeks by any stretch. I think it’s a post Labor Day reality from my point of view to assess it after we’ve seen what happens after Labor Day.”
While the initial end of Open Restaurants was supposed to be Labor Day, the mayor admitted the program’s success has prompted the city to push it back to Oct. 31, and to set a reopening for next June 1. He also said both dates are considered negotiable and could be moved to accommodate more time for restaurants and diners if the weather allows.
What happens if indoor dining is still not allowed after the onset of cold weather in late fall or winter is considered “an open question” by the city.
You can’t compare the most populated City in America with upstate New York and treat them both the same way in terms of reopeingn. You can however look at other area of the country that reopened to early or too fully and now are seind e a surge in deaths and virus. The bottom line is that the virus never went away. We in NYC have only managed to keep it at bay with our efforts, as difficutl as that was and is. It a wise choice to be cautious in NYC rather than to reopen too quickly or too fully and thereby risk suffering even more deaths and another lockdown.
What’s needed tp save our businesses ss for Trump and the Republi-cants to get off their fat behinds and provide rent and mortgage relief to small businessess, just as they gave trilions in aid to big corporations and huge tax cuts for the 1%. At election time they talk about how much they love the little guy and gal, but it’s all talk and no action. They shout about fake news only to cover up their fake populism. Maybe if we elected Puyin as Mayor of NYC then Trump would show us some love.....sad but true.
