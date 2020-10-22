Some Yellowstone Boulevard businesses have been hit with $1,000 fines by the city for infractions including not posting distance markings, a safety plan and other information.
“This isn’t an all-the-time thing where the Health Department comes in ... this is new. It’s always changing. Explain it to us,” said Ekrem Markisic, owner of Mike’s Pizzeria.
His business was written up by the Department of Sanitation on Oct. 9., the first day the state’s new color-coded virus rules were in place. He says he had tape marking every 6 feet but the inspector said it was too close to the same color as the floor. Markisic since put red tape over the gray tape.
“The city’s supposed to help us,” he said.
Down the block, Sushi Akio was written up 80 minutes later. Like Mike’s, the business was fined for not posting a safety plan and revised signage, and not keeping cleaning and health-screening logs.
Yi Chen, an activist for Asian-Americans, criticized the fines on Twitter.
“$1,000 is just adding another huge debt for them,” he said. “You are not helping them but hurting them more.”
A Department of Sanitation official told the Chronicle, “There are situations where warnings are appropriate and others, depending on circumstance, where a summons is appropriate.”
Inspectors have been busy in the area. A business owner right off Yellowstone on Selfridge Street said they come, on average, about twice a day. He said he has not been hit with any fines, though, as he is posting regulations and keeping logs.
Quick Stop, a convenience store on Yellowstone Boulevard, was fined for the same reasons as the other businesses on Oct. 11.
The tickets can be disputed, with hearings set for Jan. 8 at the independent city Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings. Business owners or authorized representatives can also deny the charge and present a defense online, by phone or through the mail. Quick Stop and Mike’s Pizzeria say they plan to fight the tickets.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech is not happy about the penalties.
“Those types of fines need to be eliminated,” he told the Chronicle Monday, saying the citations are “beyond the pale and ridiculous.”
He said the businesses should have at least been given a warning before being hit with a $1,000 fine. “To fine first and ask questions later doesn’t seem to be the right thing to do,” Grech said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.