Business owners on Dry Harbor Road, Metropolitan Avenue and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village are voicing concerns about constant visits from the city to enforce COVID regulations.
“In all their speeches and everything else, ‘Oh, we have to help the small businesses. Oh, we have to help these poor people,’” one business owner told the Chronicle, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Yet, whenever they come around it becomes an adversarial situation where we’re just afraid as business owners. How much is it going to cost me?”
The owner said the Department of Health visited on two separate days and the Department of Buildings arrived on two days. They were helpful and instructive, the owner said. None of the four visitors said anything about having tape on the floor for distancing purposes.
But the Department of Consumer Affairs showed up the following week and the owner was written up for not having tape on the floor. The owner asked if it could be put down while the investigator was right there but that was not allowed.
“That’s not so nice,” the owner told the Chronicle, adding, “If they come one day, they ask you 20 questions and you get one or two wrong and then you actually fix them while they’re here, do you deserve a visit in two days from another person who is possibly going to find something different?”
A hearing to appeal the summons will be in late January.
The owner wondered why the city, which has been handing out masks to the general public, couldn’t just provide some stickers for businesses to put on the floor.
“How much would that cost the city? And that would solve the concern of the city without necessarily having to charge me whatever they’re going to charge me for the violation,” the owner said.
Matson’s Delicatessen on Dry Harbor Road has also seen a revolving door of inspectors visiting in recent weeks.
Owner Louise Fawcett said inspectors from all agencies have been visiting.
“It’s every city worker who has nothing better to do,” she said.
Fawcett said a DOT inspector sprinted into the store at one point and then walked out, saying that customers were wearing masks. She has been filling out all the logs and temperature checks required by the law.
“I feel like a child in kindergarten,” said Fawcett, who has been running the delicatessen for 30 of the 40 years it has been open.
The anonymous business owner, who called the constant visits “a little disturbing,” said the company was closed for several months during the worst of the pandemic.
“We’re all trying to make up for lost time, especially the small businesses that were closed,” the owner said. “Obviously it’s in my best interest for no one on my staff to get sick and none of my customers to get sick because if one of us gets sick that’s not good for business.”
The business owner said things have reached the point where the inspectors are not being allowed in.
“I’m afraid to even let them in because there could be a minor technicality that’s going to cost me $1,000 or more,” the owner said, noting that the inspectors acknowledged that the owner did not have to allow them in.
What the owner wants to see is the city helping businesses comply.
“We have to be on the same team,” the owner said. “If this is truly about the health of everyone in general don’t make the visits to be where you’re trying to catch us in something small or technicalities. Just tell us what to do and the next time we’ll do it.”
The owner called the situation “demoralizing ... Every time they visit, to have them find another $1,000 reason for me to write another check, it’s not really fair.”
Another Middle Village business, Mario’s Meats, has expressed its frustration with a poster near the door of Gov. Cuomo’s and Mayor de Blasio’s faces Photoshopped over Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne from “Dumb and Dumber,” with the message, “As per request of our wonderful dictator leaders King Cuomo and Queen De Blasio Everyone must wear a mask in order to enter.”
Taking a more politic tack, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), whose office is almost directly across the street from Matson’s Delicatessen, wrote to de Blasio, voicing his unhappiness over the treatment of the area businesses.
“When our businesses are struggling with having to juggle a decline in customers, severe restrictions, and taking measures to ensure their staff and customers are safe during this pandemic, I do not believe it is appropriate to add additional burdens,” Holden wrote.
The lawmaker said he wants to see discretion used by inspectors.
“Instead, it seems that the inspectors are instructed to enter a business, give proprietors a difficult time, and subsequently issue summonses instead of providing education,” Holden wrote, adding, “For nearly 3-years now as a Council Member, I have consistently stressed to your office the importance of outreach, education, and communication. I continue to see a lack of these qualities coming from your Administration.”
Holden, who called the fines “insult to injury,” told the Chronicle his office is getting calls from business owners.
“It’s disgraceful but it’s how the city and state have done business for so many years that they can’t help it,” he said. “That’s the way they’re programmed.”
Holden said the city should be working with businesses to explain the changing policies that owners have had to deal with.
“You have to have a scorecard for that, to figure out what’s in, what’s out, what’s in effect, what’s not in effect,” he said. “Our office has a tough time keeping up with all the regulations. I can imagine small businesses who are just trying to survive and that’s the worst thing about all this.”
Holden said penalizing the small businesses while they battle the coronavirus “borders on criminal.”
He is not holding his breath on hearing back from City Hall.
“We’ll see if they answer us,” Holden said. “They rarely do.”
The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Holden said some business owners may believe they don’t have the time or energy to fight City Hall but he doesn’t want to see them discouraged.
“If you’re in the right, you don’t give up because you will eventually win,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.