Ree Brinn, an account executive at the Queens Chronicle, hosted a networking event sponsored by the paper that updated entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders about the new Covid-19 mandates in New York at Antun’s of Queens Village last month.
The business and nonprofit leaders were grateful for the opportunity that kept them up-to-date on what to expect at in-door dining restaurants and other event establishments.
“It was very useful,” said Clifton Stanley Diaz, the chairman of the board for Rochdale Village, a housing cooperative. “The networking, especially, during this epidemic, was tremendous ... and they did an outstanding job reaching out to the community letting them know about the available resources. I don’t see other community papers doing stuff like that, and it explained stuff in detail.”
Diaz hopes to keep in touch with members of a radio station who were at the event.
“They did podcasting,” said Diaz. “They were using their platform to reach out to the community too and had important conversations about what is going on with the other topics.”
People need to hear ideas from both sides and make better informed decisions, said Diaz about what he liked about the individuals he met from the radio station.
“What I liked, was that he was speaking to Eric Adams about community issues relative to the police department and that they will have me included,” said Diaz.
Adams is the Democratic nominee running for mayor.
Stephanie Johnson, of Highland Nursing Care and Rehab Center, found the Aug. 31st event as a great way to connect with other firms.
“I met a lot of people in the community and vendors,” said Johnson. “We are making a relationship and seeing how we can benefit each other. I’m participating now in the community events and I’m trying to get involved in the fall festival ... we are trying to get our name out there again.”
The Highland Nursing Care and Rehab Center, located at 91-31 175 St. in Jamaica, recently had a facelift, according to Johnson.
“We are newly renovated,” said Johnson. “We have 320 beds ... we service a lot of the people in the community with short-term and long-term care ... we want to make sure the community is satisfied with our services.”
Hosting the Harvest Festival on Sept. 18th along Sutphin Boulevard is Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District.
“I learned about some of the other events that will be happening in September and October,” said Greenidge, about the Antun’s event. “It was a powerful networking event. I was able to connect with other businesses in the community ... I’m looking forward to the events in Rochdale. I’m looking forward to going out and I understand better some of the rules around restaurants and catering.”
Throughout the city, patrons of restaurants or event venues must carry proof of a vaccination and an identification card, unless they have the New York State Wallet app that would provide information on both. People who eat outside do not need a proof of vaccination, but must wear a face mask when entering an establishment.
Retired Olympic wrestler, Dean Morrison of the nonprofit Prodigal Sport, enjoyed the event.
“This is a great way to build relationships,” said Morrison. “I’m networking because I’m considering expanding my nonprofit in Queens. Prodigal Sport targets at risk young men and helps them through the art of wrestling.”
Prodigal Sport has a space in Harlem and Morrison hopes to raise funds to open a community center in Far Rockaway, where there is a lot of gang activity, according to the retired wrestler.
Russell Targove of Request Global Initiatives, a private party business, is also taking advantage of the event.
“Some of the people there I met for the first time,” said Targove. “I’ve been the go to person for parties in Queens for 25 years, so with meeting the new people it was nice to also see who else was doing events. I think if all goes smoothly, we will be doing a lot more events together in the future.”
Brinn added special thanks to Mickey King, owner of Antun’s for his hospitality and kindness.
