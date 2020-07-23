The Queens Chamber of Commerce, with support from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, announced on Monday a $400,000 grant program to help borough businesses pay for products and services to help them to operate safely this summer. They can apply online at bit.ly/3eMLXIk.
“Queens was the epicenter of the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and the virus had a devastating impact on our small businesses. In addition to months of lost revenue, business owners now have to take on additional expenses to keep their employees and customers safe,” chamber President and CEO Tom Grech said in announcing the program, thanking NYPQ for “stepping up to help.”
Small businesses will receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, face shields, sanitizing services, furniture for outdoor dining, temperature scanners, goggles, Plexiglas and the outfitting of interiors for social distancing. The program will link grantees with local vendors, most minority- and women-owned, for purchases. Businesses also may learn about future grants by signing up at bit.ly/2Cmux8E.
